Pelé “invades” his daughter’s profile and says he’s fine after discharge: “Soon, I’ll be with you soon” | saints

Pelé “invaded” the profile of his daughter Flávia Nascimento this Thursday to talk to fans after being discharged from Hospital Albert Einstein.

The Football King said he was fine after removing a tumor in his bowel on September 4 and undergoing chemotherapy. Pelé even said that he could play for Santos on Sunday, against Sport, at 20:30 (GMT), for the Brazilian Championship.

– I hacked into my daughter’s network to leave a wonderful message. Thank God I’m fine, I’m better. I’m maybe even willing to play next Sunday, but thank God, I’m more serious now: thank you for everything, thank you for all those who send hugs, strength. Also, God willing, I will soon be with you. Good luck to everyone and thank you – said Pele.

On September 4, Pelé underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the colon, a part of the intestine, and was in the ICU. Ten days later, the 80-year-old former player was transferred to a room.

At the end of September, Pelé was discharged from the Albert Einstein hospital to follow the treatment at home. This was the King’s first appearance since then.

When he was discharged, Pelé wrote on social media:

– When the path is difficult, celebrate each step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It’s true that I can’t jump anymore, but these past few days, I’ve been punching the air more times than usual. I am so happy to be back at home.

– I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a human and very affectionate welcome. Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love.