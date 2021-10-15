Pernambuco expands attendance at football stadiums to up to 15% of total capacity and increases schedule of events, bars and restaurants | Pernambuco

The government of Pernambuco announced, on Thursday (14), the expansion of public in football stadiums to up to 15% of the venue’s capacity. The opening hours of cultural, social and corporate events, bars and restaurants, social clubs, cinemas, theaters, circuses, graduations, nostalgia classes and ecumenical services were also increased to up to 2 hours.

The changes take effect on Friday (15), across the state. Check out the maximum audience that each stadium can receive below:

Arruda, in Recife: 9,000 fans (total capacity of 60,000)

Ilha do Retiro, in Recife: 5.2 thousand fans (total capacity of 35 thousand)

Aflitos, in Recife: 2.9 thousand fans (total capacity of 19,600)

Lacerdão, in Caruaru: 4,500 fans (total capacity of 30,000)

Cornelio de Barros, in Salgueiro: 1.8 thousand fans (total capacity of 12 thousand)

Ademir Cunha, in Paulista: 1.8 thousand fans (total capacity of 12 thousand)

Professional football games were once again held with the public on September 27, after the government authorized the presence of up to 2,500 people or 20% of the venue’s capacity. Since then, events, bars and restaurants have been open for up to 1 hour.

For the performance of games and events, tickets are still 90% destined for people with the second dose of the vaccine or with one dose, in the case of a single dose immunizer. The other 10% is for people with the first dose and with an RT-PCR test done 48 hours before or an antigen test done 24 hours before the event (see video below).

The events, starting on Friday (15th), can be up to 2 am, but they also have a maximum duration of eight hours. The shows continue with a maximum capacity of 2.5 thousand people or 50% of the venue, whichever is smaller, and must be performed with tables and chairs, without dancing.

The capacity for corporate events, graduations, homesickness classes and ecumenical services remains 2,500 attendees or 80% of the venue, whichever is smaller. Cinemas, theaters and circuses also follow the same rule. The maximum capacity of social events/buffet remains at 2,500 attendees or 50% of the venue, whichever is less.

In hotels and inns, non-hosted people also have free access to restaurants from Friday (15th).

Understand how each sector is Bars, restaurants and snack bars They can be open from 5:00 am to 2:00 am throughout the state, during the week and on weekends and holidays, including located in shopping centers. They remain at 80% of the venue’s capacity, with up to 15 people per table and a distance of 1 meter. Live music is allowed, but no dancing. It is also allowed for people to stand up, but wearing masks. Cinemas, theaters and circuses They can be open from 9am to 2am across the state, on weekdays and on weekends and holidays. The maximum capacity is 2.5 thousand present or 80% of the site, whichever is smaller. From 300 people onwards, safe control of the vaccination schedule is required, with 90% of ticket sales for people with full immunization and 10% for people with the first dose and negative Covid test. Hotels and Inns Service to visitors is released, with free access for non-hosted people to restaurants. social clubs They start operating throughout the state, from 5:00 am to 2:00 am, during the week and on weekends and holidays. Live music is allowed, but no dancing. Saunas are free.

The government reported that, in November, the events will be released for 5,000 people or 50% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is smaller. However, to participate, the public must be 100% vaccinated with two doses or the single dose vaccine.

The events must last a maximum of eight hours, and may be held up to 2 hours every day. The use of the mask will continue to be mandatory, as long as you are not consuming food and drink.

Vaccination coverage against Covid-19 and other diseases worries the government of Pernambuco. According to the state secretary of Health, André Longo, the state has 500,000 people from Pernambuco with the delayed second dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus and just over 52% of the population over 12 years old with the full vaccination course.

During a press conference held on Thursday (14), at the Palace of Campo das Princesas, government headquarters, he warned of the low vaccine coverage of previously controlled diseases, such as measles and polio, and called on the entire state to participate in D-Day of the National Multivaccination Campaign, on Saturday (16).

2 of 2 André Longo stated that Pernambuco now has 500,000 people from Pernambuco with the delayed second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 — Photo: Priscilla Aguiar/g1 PE André Longo stated that Pernambuco now has 500,000 people from Pernambuco with the delayed second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 — Photo: Priscilla Aguiar/g1 PE

On that date, more than 2.4 thousand vaccination posts in Pernambuco are open. “We need to take significant steps to reach 80-90% coverage with the second dose. There are more than 500,000 with the delayed second dose. It is also necessary to advance in the coverage of the first dose, especially for teenagers,” he said.

André Longo also spoke about the safety and effectiveness of immunization against Covid-19. “Don’t believe in denial. Don’t fall for fake news. Vaccines, in addition to being extremely safe, are showing their effectiveness in practice. It is our main ally in protecting life and we need the commitment of every person from Pernambuco”, he said.

Also according to the secretary, a decrease in the search for vaccines was noticed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The state identified low vaccine coverage for immunizations offered in the routine schedule of health centers, such as polio, BCG, pentavalent, triple viral, chickenpox, hepatitis A, among others.

“We have seen low vaccine coverage in diseases that were previously under control and with good vaccine coverage, such as measles, polio. We need to work on all the vaccines that are on the Brazilian vaccination calendar, especially for children up to 15 years old”, he declared.

The secretary also said that, with the current coverage, everyone, but especially the children, are in danger.

“The risk of the return of diseases that were eradicated or with a low occurrence is increasingly latent. We need you, fathers, mothers or guardians, to attend the vaccination post so that a health professional can analyze the card and apply the doses overdue,” he said.

According to the State Department of Health, the opening hours of the posts and the strategies used on the D-Day of the National Multivaccination Campaign are defined by the municipalities.