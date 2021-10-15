Perrone: Tite takes the tie off the national team, which returns with a show – Blog do Perrone

Speed, constant exchange of positions and proximity between its offensive players made the Brazilian team replace the boredom of recent times for happy football. This without failing to win.

It was like this, with mobility, speed and compaction that Brazil defeated Uruguay 4-1, this Thursday (14), in Manaus, for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

It was as if Tite had taken the shackles off his players, who were used to being trapped in coach-determined field strips.

The freedom given was rewarded with beautiful plays. As in Neymar’s great goal, which opened the scoring, after Fred’s masterful throw.

The three players who most stunned the Uruguayan defense with their movement participated in the second goal: Paquetá, Neymar and Raphinha, who scored twice. Gabigol, who entered the second half, also made his own.

Contrary to Tite’s trademark (and static) selection, the trio, mainly fed Fred, took turns between left, center and right. This with efficiency and art. There were tables, triangulations and endings to behold. Manaus saw a show.

Faced with such exuberant football, the question that hammers this columnist’s head is: why didn’t Tite give more mobility, speed and compaction to the selection before?

