PHOTOS: Woman wakes up after meteorite falls on bed: ‘I’m so grateful to be alive’

Rocha opened a hole in the ceiling of a Canadian’s bedroom, who was startled by the noise in the residence

A woman was asleep when she woke up to the sound of a knock on the ceiling of her residence, the sensation of debris on her face and a meteorite beside her in the bed.

According to the Vancouver Sun portal, on Sunday of last week (3), Canadian Ruth Hamilton jumped out of bed, turned on the light and found a hole in the ceiling of her room. “I wasn’t sure what to do, so I called 911, and when I was talking to the operator, I turned my pillow over and saw that a rock had slipped between two pillows,” the woman said.

A police officer was then sent to investigate the report. Initially, the agent suspected that they were debris from a work on a nearby highway.

However, after calling the construction company, they stated that there had been no detonations, but that they had observed an explosion in the sky. Ruth Hamilton reports that this is how she realized that the stone was a meteorite.

They concluded that it may have been a fragment of a meteor shower that occurred earlier that night. Although the policeman soon left the house, the Canadian said she was unable to go back to sleep. “I was in shock and I just sat here for a few hours shivering,” she said.

“The chances of that happening are so small that I’m so grateful to be alive.” Even with the fright, the woman claims that she has not suffered injuries and that she intends to save the rock.

See the pictures: