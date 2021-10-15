Pill against covid proved effective, but need to know price

Sanitary physician Gonzalo Vecina analyzed the effectiveness of the pill against covid-19 in today’s UOL News and said that “it is a drug that reduces mortality, but you need to know how much it will cost.”

“The pill against covid is simple to administer, not It’s injectable. early treatment oral route is more suitable. We will probably have this medicine, but it remains to say how much it will cost. THE Fiocruz must be able to reach some kind of agreement to have a process of transfer of technology to produce in the Brazil,” he said.

For Vecina, the Ministry of Health should invest in the purchase of the new drug.

“It’s a drug that in studies has reduced covid mortality by 50%, with two pills a day, one every 12 hours, for five days right at the beginning, when the person diagnoses the disease. But to have it in Brazil, as to Fiocruz not is institution what is interested in selling, she not depends on sales financing and is a organ public, she has what Cto follow what O Ministry of healthin say “I want to buy”. If the Ministry not want she not will only produce for the private sector,” he explained.

“Everyone who starts to get the disease will take the drug. If this is expensive, it will be a huge hole in the SUS. The question is: is it worth it? Is it. Does it have this effect? it,” he finished.