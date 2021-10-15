Plate Luminosa musician, Ribah Nascimento, dies at 71 years of Covid-19 – GQ

+



Ribah Nascimento, conductor, guitarist and one of the founders of the band Placa Luminosa

This Thursday afternoon (14/10), one of the founders of the band Placa Luminosa, Ribah Nascimento, died at the age of 71 in Brasília, where he lived with his family. Information about the death of the musician, who was hospitalized with Covid-19, was confirmed to GQ Brazil by the group’s lead singer William Sant’anna.

Ribah, brother of musician Ari Nascimento – with whom he founded the band in 1977 – had been hospitalized for two weeks, according to William. Through the official profiles of Placa, the band had shared that the guitarist’s health condition was serious.

“We are counting on the prayers and all the positive energy you can send him,” the group wrote in an official note.

Luminous Plate (Photo: Disclosure)

Besides being a musician, Ribah Nascimento was also a composer, arranger and music producer. In the 70s, together with his brother, Ribah left Brasília in search of fulfilling his dream of living on music in São Paulo.

In the capital, Ribah and Ari formed a band before Placa Luminosa. Called Current Force, they played with Luizão (drums and percussion) and Jessé (solo vocals and keyboards). Even with little time to live, the musical group managed to get the song “Sino Sinal Aberto”, by Clodo Ferreira, on Rádio Excelsior.

But it was in 1977 that Ribah and Ari created Placa. In the beginning, they performed on stages in clubs, theaters and gyms in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

The first successful song was “Velho Demais”, which opened the soap opera “Sem Lenço e Sem Documento”, shown by TV Globo in 1977. After all the visibility, Placa was invited to participate in music festivals.

Ribah and Ari Nascimento (Photo: Personal Collection)

Ribah and Ari at a recent show (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

One of the milestones of Placa Luminosa was its participation in the festival Rock in Rio in 1985. The band took the stage with Ney Matogrosso to open the event, and thus became the first group of Brazilian musicians to perform at the festival.

Later that year, Placa participated in the Festival dos Festivais (Globo) with the song “Mira Ira” (Lula Barbosa and Wanderlei) along with Tarancon and Mirim Mirah, and reached 2nd place in the overall ranking, and also won the award for best arrangement for Mário Lúcio (1987).

At the end of the 80s, Placa became a national success with the songs “Fica Comigo”, played in the soap opera “Top Model” (1989), and “Ego”, soundtrack of the plot “Mico Preto” (1990).