Pochettino puts Mbappé on the same level as Messi and Ronaldo and reveals how the PSG renewal attempt is going

‘PSG has the hope and the capacity to seduce you and offer you things to make you happy,’ Pochettino said of Mbappé

In an interview to radio stations in Spain, the coach of PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, said he has strong hopes that the French team will be able to renew the striker’s contract Kylian Mbappe.

The player’s contract with the French team only runs until the end of the 2021/22 season, and the powerful Real Madrid is looking to hire him for free after he goes free on the market.

Despite this, Pochettino said Paris could be able to “seduce” Mbappé and offer him things to “be happy” and agree to prolong his relationship with the French team.

“Mbappé is fine. He’s calm, has a lot of personality and a sociable character. He’s someone who likes football a lot. He’s 22 years old, but his maturity is taller and knows how to manage his future. I have no doubts that Mbappé is ready to play. overcome any challenge in the future,” began the Argentine.

“I think your continuity at PSG remains open and anything can happen. The position of a few months ago may change in the future. PSG has the hope and the ability to seduce you and offer you things to make you happy.” followed.

“He has a contract until June 30, 2022 and the possibility of changing his mind is there,” he added.

In the same interview, Pochettino also assured that Mbappé, despite being only 22, is currently on the same level as two world legends: Lionel Messi, his PSG partner, and Cristiano Ronaldo, from Manchester United.

“I have no doubt that Mbappé is at the level of Messi and Ronaldo. We are very lucky to have him and Neymar and Messi. It is a pleasure to have him. Of course he is one of the great talents for the present and future,” he concluded.