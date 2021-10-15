Police arrest husband of Kenyan Olympic star dead at home | athletics

This Thursday, Kenyan police arrested the husband of athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop, who was found dead with signs of stabbing inside her house, in the town of Iten, about 350 km from the capital, Nairobi. The case would have taken place three days ago. Since then, Emmanuel Rotich has been missing. According to local media, he was located in the coastal city of Mombasa while trying to flee the country. The police had already asked him to turn himself in. Considered one of Kenya’s greatest athletics jewels, the world record holder would turn 26 on the 23rd.

The runner was found dead at home with a neck wound on Tuesday by neighbors, who reported overhearing an argument the night before. The next day, the death was confirmed by the Kenya Athletics Federation. Until then disappeared, the athlete’s husband was considered the main suspect by the police, who collected images from security cameras and other items to analyze and contribute to proving the crime. Also according to the local press, the boy even crashed the car he was driving during the escape, and would have called the victim’s parents apologizing.

Athlete set world record a month ago

One of Kenya’s standouts in the last Olympic cycle, Agnes Jebet Tirop was bronze in the 10,000m at the 2019 World Cup and fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics. Exactly a month ago, she broke the 10km world record in street competitions, in a competition held in Herzogenaurach, in the Bavaria region, in Germany.

The murder of Agnes Tirop shocked the sports world and mobilized Kenyan authorities. After confirmation of the death by the Kenya Athletics Federation, the country’s president, Uhuru Kenyatta, lamented the crime and called for priority to the national authorities in the investigation of the case.

– It is disturbing, totally regrettable and very sad that we have lost a young and promising athlete who, at the age of 25, brought our country so much glory with her achievements in the global athletics scene, including this year, at the Tokyo Olympic Games- 2020, where she was part of the Kenyan team in Japan – declared the president, who took priority in elucidating the case.

– It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan heroine in every way, has painfully lost her young life through a criminal act, committed by selfish and cowardly people. I advise our law enforcement agencies led by the National Police Service to track down and arrest the criminals responsible for Agnes’ murder so that they can take on the law in full force.

The Kenya Athletics Federation also mourned the loss and named the athlete one of the sport’s jewels.

– Kenya lost a gem that was one of the fastest rising athletics giants on the international stage. We were very disturbed to learn about the untimely death of 10,000 meters world bronze medalist Agnes Jebet Tirop.

Outside Kenya, several officials also paid their respects and mourned the runner’s death. President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach praised the athlete’s performance in the last edition of the Olympics.