Police Officer Arrested After Shooting Ex-Girlfriend and Killing Her New Affair | World and Science

Yvonne Wu was arrested on suspicion of shooting her ex-girlfriend and her new affairreproduction

Published 10/15/2021 12:22 | Updated 10/15/2021 12:27

A 31-year-old policewoman was arrested on the afternoon of Wednesday, 13, in the Brooklyn neighborhood, in New York, USA, on suspicion of shooting at his ex-girlfriend and the woman she was dating. The ex’s new affair was even taken to a hospital, but died hours later, and the ex, who was seriously injured, also had to be hospitalized. The agent was off duty by the time she opened fire on the women. Information is from the New York Post.

Yvonne Wu, who has been on the NYPD for five years, went to the home of her former girlfriend, 23-year-old Jenny Li, and shot her when she saw her with Jamie Liang, 24, according to a local police investigation. . Jamie was shot in the chest in the living room of the residence, where Yvonne came to live with Jenny.

Neighbors reported that, even with the end of the relationship, which took place three weeks ago, Yvonne was still going to the house. She and Jenny dated for two years. The policewoman still had hope of renewing her relationship with Jenny.

According to NYPD deputy chief Michael Kemper, Yvonne was “calm and collected” by the time she admitted to the crime. Police officers said they were shocked by the occurrence, because they considered the colleague a “sweet and quiet person”. “She didn’t say anything. She was very quiet. No emotions, nothing. She was handcuffed and put in the car, that’s all. She couldn’t resist,” said 44-year-old neighbor Rocco Perna.