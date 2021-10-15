Police officer hurts ex-girlfriend and kills her new partner in New York

A New York policewoman was arrested after shooting at her ex-girlfriend and the woman with whom she had started a new relationship. The ex was seriously injured in the attack and the rival died on the spot, on Wednesday afternoon (13).

Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Wu, a five-year veteran of the police force, was off duty when she committed the crime. She was waiting for her ex-girlfriend at her front door in Brooklyn. When the two arrived, she fired at the victims.

The policewoman’s ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Jenny Li, was injured by the gunshots and 24-year-old Jamie Liang, his new girlfriend, was shot in the chest, dying in the living room of the house, where Yvonne once lived with Jenny .

Yvonne Wu was a veteran of the New York Police, where she had worked for at least 5 years Image: Playback/TV CBS

Several 911 calls reported gunshots fired inside a house on the corner of 19th Avenue and 79th Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, at around 5 pm on Wednesday.

Neighbors said that despite the breakup of the relationship, Yvonne continued to frequent her ex’s house. She and Jenny dated for two years and the policewoman was determined to get back together with her ex.

“I saw them all the time together,” said Jeanette Vargas, a neighbor, in an interview with CBS TV. “Just like anyone else, you can come home and find your lover or someone with someone else and lose your mind. So I believe it had nothing to do with her being a cop.”

Another neighbor, Valerie Wades, said she saw paramedics try desperately but unsuccessfully to save Jamie. “The ambulances with paramedics came and took the two victims out. They did a cardiac massage on one of them,” he said.

Police sources said the deadly encounter may have been premeditated. “We believed that the three parties knew each other,” said Deputy Chief of the New York Police Department, Michael Kemper.

“There’s a good chance she used her service weapon,” he said.

Police said Yvonne was “calm and collected” when she admitted that she had shot the women and that her guns were inside the house. Jenny, shot in the trunk, remains hospitalized in serious condition.