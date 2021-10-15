Police reportedly shot more than 50 times at home of dead elderly person in MG, expert points out | South of Minas

The house where it all happened is far from the city, more than 20 minutes from the central region of Borda da Mata. The marks of the shots remained on the wall, on the window and on the door of the residence.

According to the PM, the corporation was sued by neighbors who accused the rural producer of aggression and threats.

1 of 3 Police reportedly shot more than 50 times against the home of a dead elderly person in Borda da Mata — Photo: EPTV Reproduction Police reportedly shot more than 50 times against the house of a dead elderly person in Borda da Mata — Photo: EPTV Reproduction

“During the weekend, this gentleman would have uttered threats to his neighbors, residents of the surroundings and would have displayed firearms during these threats. When he arrived, he was outside the house, the military policeman was parliamentary with him, he tried go inside the house, the policeman went towards him and then he threw two blows with a machete, one hit the PM’s head, the other would hit the head, but in view of the deviation that the policeman made, he took the knee and made a deep cut on his knee. The officer was pulled back by the other three officers who were with him there,” said Military Police Major Paulo Roberto Barros.

While an injured police officer was being rescued, the 69-year-old man entered the house and began shooting. In an exchange of fire, he was shot dead on his way to the hospital.

“The command of the battalion is taking all the measures related to the Judiciary Police, making the notification of the police due to their actions and all measures will be adopted within what is the law”, completed the major of the PM.

With Cesar Lino da Silva, a 32-caliber revolver and the machete used to strike the police were seized. The retiree’s son said that the father lived alone in the house being built by the family.

“He lived a precarious life here, we decided to build this house so that he could have more comfort in life, he had a bed to sleep in, he had comfort, the life he was leading here, no one deserves. The force of the force was much used. police, 54 shots to arrest an elderly man, we get sad,” said son Mauro César da Silva.

The police officer who was injured was taken to the Hospital Samuel Libânio. César Lino da Silva’s body was veiled in Borda da Mata. Three other police officers who participated in the occurrence are imprisoned in the Military Police’s battalion. The case must be investigated by the Military Justice.

