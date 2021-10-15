Powerful fruit: learn about the richness of papaya for health and how to consume

As we already know, O papaya is a great and delicious option for our daily diet, today, October 15th, the blog Home & Agro from the website Tecno Notícia, will bring you important information about the fruit. besides rich in several nutrients, it stands out for its large amount of vitamin C and other substances that are highly beneficial to the body.

In addition to the fruit, it is also possible to consume papaya leaves in the form of tea, as they are rich in phenolic compounds. So, as you can see that there are countless benefits here, keep reading to find out the best way to consume and get all the benefits for your body.

Benefits of papaya

Among the best advantages of using the fruit, we can highlight:

Improves intestinal transit

In addition to being rich in fiber and water that hydrate and increase the volume of feces, papaya also facilitates the exit and helps to fight constipation.

facilitate digestion

The fruit contains papain, an enzyme that helps to digest the proteins in meat.

Lower Cholesterol Levels

As the fruit is rich in fiber and the leaves are great sources of antioxidants, together they help to eliminate and reduce the absorption of fat in the body.

vision health

The fruit is rich in vitamin A, a nutrient that helps prevent night blindness and delay age-related vision damage.

Strengthen the immune system

So, as it has good amounts of vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E and antioxidants, papaya is able to increase the body’s defenses.

Nervous system

The fruit has B complex vitamins and vitamin E, preventing diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Helps with weight loss

Furthermore, papaya has few calories, in addition to being rich in fiber and water, which increases the feeling of satiety.

Prevent premature aging

However, as it has beta-carotenes that have antioxidant action, papaya prevents damage caused by free radicals in the skin. Furthermore, there is the presence of vitamin E, vitamin C and vitamin A increasing the firmness of the skin, preventing sagging.

Detoxify the body

The fruit contains important antioxidants to promote the elimination of toxins by the liver. Also known as vitamin B2, or riboflavin, it helps to reduce the damage caused by excess stress and helps preserve the integrity of the nervous system.

