President of Cruzeiro asks businessmen for financial help, but meeting ends without agreement – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro President tries solutions to end players’ strike

Trying to find solutions to end the strike of the players at Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues met this Friday (15) with businessmen, in order to make the necessary amount to pay off open payrolls and honor the commitments until the end. of the season. However, the celestial president was unsuccessful and left the meeting without any agreement signed. The information comes from reporter Samuel Venâncio, from Itatiaia Radio.

Without the financial support for the payment of back wages, both from the professional cast and from the other employees of the club, the strike initiated by the players continues and the training sessions are suspended indefinitely.

Now, President Sérgio Rodrigues is trying to reach an agreement with the cast. This Friday afternoon (15), he will meet with some experienced names of the celestial team, such as goalkeeper Fábio and defensive midfielder Rômulo, at Toca da Raposa II, in order to clarify the club’s financial situation and dialogue with the athletes.

Cruzeiro has two open CLT payrolls, and three of image rights, referring to the year 2021. Some players, however, still have amounts to receive since last year.