President of Cruzeiro does not allow appeal to pay arrears and end strike | cruise

In a meeting with businessmen during the morning/early afternoon, this Friday, the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, was unable to make resources available to pay off the arrears with players and employees. The manager keeps trying to get help. Thus, the athletes’ strike continues until the second moment.

According to the ge, the meeting lasted around 2 am between the president, members of the board, the group of businessmen and executives of a bank. But no agreement was reached on the amount to be raised or the form. There will be a new meeting to try to advance the theme.

One of the main sponsors of the club, Pedro Lourenço did not participate in the meeting. He is on a personal trip abroad. Estimates are that the amount to pay off arrears this year, last year and to close the year will exceed R$ 20 million, at least. But there is disagreement as to the consolidated and necessary amount.

Cruzeiro needs the availability of resources to catch up on arrears and cover the remaining maturities of this year.

It is noteworthy that the club still has another important financial issue: the debt with FIFA. Fox needs to pay R$ 14 million to re-register athletes. Today, the club suffers from the transfer ban and cannot register new players. This directly impacts the 2022 planning.

The club’s card up the sleeve to raise the value involves the negotiation of a base athlete. the attacker Thiago awakens the interest of a Japanese club, and the celestial team hopes to sell it to have money coming into the house.

This afternoon, the president meets with some of the leaders of the cast.O, such as Fábio, Rafael Sobis and Rômulo and Eduardo Brock. Vanderlei Luxemburgo is also in Burrow this afternoon. Other players from the squad also arrived at CT in the early afternoon, such as defender Léo Santos, Cáceres, Ariel Cabral, Jean Victor and Claudinho.

The stoppage of professional athletes on account of back wages enters its second day this Friday. Athletes from the U-20 and also from the women’s team are studying to cross their arms this Friday.

The strike was announced by social networks last Wednesday, a day after the 0-0 draw with Botafogo. Cruzeiro is with 39 points, in 11th place in Serie B. The players only intend to end the strike when the club pays the arrears.