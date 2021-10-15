President of Cruzeiro will meet with Fábio, Rafael Sobis and Rômulo at Toca da Raposa, still on a day without training | cruise

Friday will be marked by meetings at Cruzeiro. President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues arrived in Belo Horizonte amidst the crisis caused by the players’ strike. The president will meet with cast leaders this afternoon at Toca da Raposa. The conversation will be with captain Fábio, full-back Rômulo and forward Rafael Sobis, the most experienced.

There is a tendency for Eduardo Brock to also participate in the meeting, which aims to resolve the club’s financial situation with regard to months of salary delay not only for the cast, but also for Cruzeiro’s staff. Although the meeting is resolute, players should not train this Friday, continuing with the stoppage in the activities of the main group.

Sérgio Rodrigues traveled to Portugal, where he gave a lecture on football management course at the Benfica stadium. He returned on Thursday, promising to speak publicly on Friday. The players’ strike was announced on Wednesday, after a tie with Botafogo, through an open letter published by the athletes on social networks.

1 of 2 Sérgio Santos Rodrigues will meet with Cruzeiro’s main cast leaders — Photo: Bruno Haddad Sérgio Santos Rodrigues will meet with Cruzeiro’s main cast leaders — Photo: Bruno Haddad

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will also seek the president for a conversation. With eight rounds left in Serie B and with remote chances of access, the club needs to plan the 2022 season. ge found that the coach and the technical committee are dissatisfied with the way in which the wage situation was handled, culminating in the strike of the players from the professional squad.