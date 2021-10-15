Price per liter of gasoline reaches R$ 9.10 in Fernando de Noronha

The value of a liter of gasoline in Fernando de Noronha (PE) rose from R$8.94 to R$9.10 at the only gas station on the island. The establishment’s management stated that the new readjustment is a reflection of the latest increase announced by Petrobras and the prices charged on the continent.

Last week, Petrobras announced a 7.2% readjustment in the price of gasoline for refineries. In the year, the rise in the price of a liter of gasoline reaches 62%.

Tourists who need to fuel up in Noronha criticize the rise in value. In an interview with G1 portal, public servant Ricardo Oliveira said that the price of gasoline also increases the cost of travel. “It is very complicated. To ride a bus on the island is unfeasible, we need to rent a buggy, but the price of gasoline is absurd”, he complains.

The increase in the price of pumps impacts the service of taxi drivers on the island, who feel the difference in the bills. “We need to work more hours to make up for the increase. The situation is unsustainable, we need to readjust the price list for the races”, said taxi driver Luiz Barcelar Júnior.

The Fernando de Noronha Association of Taxi Drivers sent a request for an adjustment to the values ​​in the price list to the island’s administration. According to the local government, the request is being analyzed.