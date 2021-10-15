Prince Charles says his Aston Martin works on cheese and wine – International

LONDON – THE prince charles spoke of his personal efforts to fight the climate crisis, which include supplying your aston martin with by-products of wine and cheese and installing solar panels in his royal residence, Clarence House.

In an interview with the BBC, he talked about his carbon footprint before United Nations Conference on Climate Change, a COP-26, which will start at the end of this month. The heir to the British throne said the vehicle, which he has owned for more than 50 years, runs on “the surplus of English white wine and whey from cheese making.”

The real car was converted to run on a biofuel known as E85 – which is a mixture of 85% of ethanol and 15% of Gasoline lead free.

While this means the fuel is more sustainable, there are disadvantages to using the substitute, which is made from biomass from products such as sugar, wheat or corn. Vehicle engines need to be modified to work with this substance, and the need for plantations of a product to manufacture a biofuel implies a greater demand for forest areas.

“On a large scale, biofuels do more harm than good, leading to deforestation and land-use changes that worsen the climate crisis,” Greg Archer, director of a European clean transport group, told the newspaper The Guardian.

Archer warned drivers not to confuse the future king’s method with “a serious solution to decarbonizing vehicles.”

The prince has spent decades campaigning for a more sustainable future and earlier this year he called on world leaders to unite to help fight the climate crisis.

“Let’s join forces and waste no more time,” he urged during January’s One Planet Summit. In an interview with the BBC, Charles said that action to combat the climate emergency was taking “too much”. He added that he understood the frustration felt by young people because “they see their future being totally destroyed.”

“I completely understand the frustration,” he said. “The difficulty is how you address that frustration in a way that is more constructive than destructive.”

In recent weeks, protesters from the activist group Insulate Britain have blocked the country’s main streets, leading to widespread chaos and angry clashes. The group is demanding that the government protect all social housing by 2025.

Separately, the activist Greta Thunberg he criticized the world’s “so-called leaders” during a heated speech at Italy’s Youth4Climate summit last month, accusing politicians of failing to act in the midst of the climate emergency and describing their promises as decades of “blah, blah, blah”.

Charles seemed to agree with Greta that there was too much talk between the authorities and little concrete action. “They just talk,” Charles told the BBC. “The problem is trying to get real action.”

COP-26 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from the end of this month until November 12th. The conference will host leaders, scientists and activists as they assess the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and work to protect communities affected by climate change.

Participating authorities are expected to present emissions reduction targets for 2030, which include reducing deforestation and working to phase out deforestation. coal.

During the interview, the prince and cameramen strolled through the lush green gardens of the Balmoral royal estate, a space named (Prince George Wood) in honor of his first grandson, Prince George.

He said that other measures he takes to reduce his carbon footprint include not eating dairy products once a week and using electric vehicles.

On social media, reactions to the prince’s confessions were mixed. Some critics have pointed out that the royal family often travels in private helicopters; flights that, according to aviation experts, generate 10 to 20 times more carbon emissions than commercial flights.

Last year, Clarence House was forced to defend the prince after he used a private aircraft to travel a distance of about 200 kilometers to deliver a speech on reducing aircraft carbon emissions. O Daily Mirror reported that the entire trip – which included a stop to see her mother, the Queen Elizabeth II – cost at least 12,000 pounds (about US$16,300) and caused carbon emissions of approximately 2.5 metric tons.

“The prince is not personally involved in decisions about the means of transport he will use, although he makes sure that all carbon emissions are offset every year,” a spokesman said at the time.

Others on social media joked that they felt a deep connection to the prince’s alcohol-dairy car. “I must be an old Aston Martin, as I function in exactly the same way,” wrote one Twitter user.