prince charles talks about a darling car

Prince Charles, one of the most recognized members of the British royal family in the world, admitted that he had his 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Volante converted to run on biofuels made from cheese and wine by-products.

“My old Aston Martin, who I’ve had for 51 years, works – believe it or not – on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process,” he told the BBC in preparation for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference – to take place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prince Charles refers to E85, made with ethanol fermented from leftover cheese and winemaking. However, he also said that he had resistance from the manufacturer to make this modification in his car.

“They found they could run on surplus English white wine, but I also didn’t realize they had mixed whey too,” he continued.

“The engineers at Aston said, ‘oh, this is going to screw this up.'”

“I said, ‘Well, I’m not driving then.’ But then they moved on and now they admit that the car like this works better and is more powerful than gasoline. It also smells delicious while you’re driving.”

This type of fuel will go to the tracks next year, being used in the World Endurance and in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.