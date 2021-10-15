Prince William’s statement also applies to Covid’s CPI – Prisma

In an interview with a BBC radio program, Prince William revealed his thoughts on space tourism financed by billionaires such as Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. “We need the best minds and the best brains in the world focused on fixing the Earth, not looking for another place to go and live.”

William made this statement on the same day that actor William Shatner participated in a trip to space in one of the spaceships of the Blue Origin group, by Jeff Bezos.

Duchess Kate Middleton’s husband also said he is worried about what will happen to the world. “Young people are increasingly aware that their future is threatened and this is a source of tension and anxiety.”

Policy

I agree with that statement. After all, man, guided by selfishness, has already harmed the functioning of the Earth as a whole and, instead of seeking to improve the place in which he lives, he seeks to interfere in other planets.

As I mentioned in this blog, many have dreamed of the multiplanetary possibility, that is, of being able to live, walk and even colonize space. But is this a positive path for the future of humanity?

This line of thought made me reflect on what is happening here in Brazil, at Covid’s CPI, where the focus on investigating possible embezzlement of money and negligence in the public service (and not in the private one) was, several times, directed to others places and the real problem still exists.

In search of a political platform, senators left aside essential questions that would help us to understand, question and discuss how the pandemic was conducted in the country. Many of those accused of faults and corruption during this period (such as governors) were not even accountable to the population.

Personal life

So it is in other areas of life as well. How many times we have a serious problem to solve, but we put it aside and turn our attention to other things, right? Human beings tend to want to run away from problems instead of facing them.

In addition, always looking for something more and aiming for enrichment, it often acts in a self-destructive and individualistic way.

It’s ironic and sad to see so much advance and retreat at the same time.