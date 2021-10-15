‘Private desert’ is nominated by Brazil to compete for Oscar 2022 | Movie theater

“Private Desert”, by Aly Muritiba, is the film nominated by Brazil to compete for a place in the category of best international film at the Oscar 2022.

The announcement was made by the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts, this Friday (15), after a meeting of the Selection Committee.

The film tells the story of Daniel (Antonio Saboia), an exemplary police officer, but who makes a mistake that puts his career at risk. He leaves Curitiba and goes to the backlands of Bahia in search of a woman with whom he can relate virtually.

“Private desert” was awarded at the Venice Festivalthis year with the public award, Premio Del Pubblico BNL, at the parallel Venice Days show.

He will be at the São Paulo International Film Festival, which starts on October 21st, and premieres in theaters in Brazil on November 25th.

1 of 1 ‘Private desert’ — Photo: Publicity ‘Private desert’ — Photo: Disclosure

The film was among the 15 works entered for the contest (see list below). Now, the feature is seeking a place among the five places in the category of Best International Film at the awards. The Oscar 2022 awards are scheduled to take place on March 27th.

The Bahian filmmaker Aly Muritiba also directed the films “For my beloved dead” (2015), “Ferrugem” (2018) and the series “Caso Evandro”, by Globoplay.

After the announcement, the director spoke to g1: “I received the news with great joy. I feel very honored to have been chosen by the Academia Brasileira de Cinema to represent Brazil in the 2022 Oscar competition”.

“‘Private Desert’ is a love film and I think it comes at a very healthy time, in which we need to build narratives of love. We spent almost two years at home locked up, losing people, living under the aegis of conservative governments , such as the case of Trump in the US and Bolsonaro in Brazil, in which hate speech was the predominant speech.”

“So appearing in a film that talks about tolerance, encounters and love in this moment of hate is very healthy. I’m happy and honored, with a great responsibility that I intend to take with lightness, affection, affection and love”, concluded the director.

The director also celebrated on his Instagram profile after the announcement:

See list of films that were registered to compete as nominated by Brazil to compete for the Oscar 2022 slot: