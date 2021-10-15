Proceeds from the sale of Celg will be invested in the state pension

Governor Ronaldo Caiado announced that he will exempt social security contributions for retirees from the public service; 14, 25% of the contribution will be cut for those who earn up to R$ 3,000

Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) announced this Thursday, 14, that he will forward to the Legislative Assembly of Goiás a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to exempt retired civil servants from social security contributions. The governor’s speech took place during a speech, in São Paulo, after the Celg T auction. According to him, all the proceeds from the sale of the state-owned company will be destined to the state’s pension fund.

“We did the homework. Everything will be invested in the social security deficit”, highlighted the governor. He announced sending to Alego a project to withdraw a 14.25% discount from all retirees who receive up to R$3,000. “A ruler must have, in addition to the brain at work, a very sensitive heart”, he points out.

Celg sale T

The deal was highly profitable for the Government of Goiás, especially if compared to a similar auction held by the past administration, said the governor. Celg Distribuição, larger than the privatized one today, was sold in 2016 for R$1.1 billion and contracted a debt of almost R$7 billion to the people of Goiás. “Today we sell a portion, Celg T, for a higher price. This shows when a State is well managed, and when there is respect for the public good”, said Caiado.

The auction, held at Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3 SA), in São Paulo, was won by the Small Hydroelectric Plant, the parent company of EDP. “The role of the State is not to compete with free enterprise, we are partners, and so I have them”, emphasized Caiado when he greeted the winner and extended the invitation for more companies to set up in Goiás. “Believe in our State, which respects private initiative and that fulfills its responsibility to provide security to everyone who invests there.”

EDP’s CEO, João Marques da Cruz, classified the auction as an opportunity for investment and profit. “It is an important asset for the country and, therefore, we understand that we can add and contribute so that the company, which is good, becomes even better,” he said. “We will be able to monetize with great operational quality”, he planned. “We are implementing a strong strategy, betting on the Brazilian market and betting on networks”, completed the representative of the winning company.

Now the winning company assumes the company’s obligations, such as payment of salaries and benefits to employees. Celg T holds the concession of more than 755 kilometers of transmission lines, with concession contracts with a final term between 2043 and 2046 and 12 own substations, with allowed annual revenue (RAP) of R$ 216 million. The auction of Celg’s transmission arm attracted large groups in the electricity sector as it is an attractive and low-risk business.

Celg Transmissão SA (Celg T) is a subsidiary of electricity transmission and is headquartered in Goiânia. The auction, in the form of fiduciary sale guaranteeing 100% of the common shares issued, had three other bids: Cymi Construções e Participações (R$1.6 billion), Mez T3 Transmissora de Energia Elétrica (R$1,535 billion) and Companhia de Transmissão of Electric Power from São Paulo – CTEEP (R$ 1,504 billion). All above the minimum value, stipulated at R$ 1.1 billion.