Projota deletes Instagram photos, writes a letter to fans and talks about ‘hard phase’

The rapper and ex-BBB project deleted all the photos from his Instagram this Thursday (14) and published an open letter to fans, commenting on “difficult phase” and announcing that he will soon release a new song, “Volta”.

“And once again it was me and a blank canvas. I was once the blank canvas, and scribbling crooked strokes and sketches of ideas on my sheets, I created myself. It was the time when I bragged about how many gold records I’ve won, today, I’m more mature, I look in the mirror and I’m proud of so many records I’ve sent to the world”, begins the rapper.

Projota says that he had been going through a turbulent phase and that he was immersed in a “sea of ​​fear” due to so many losses, and that is why he had to return to the studios.

“They say that when you are lost, it’s important to know your way home. And that’s how my legs took me into a studio, together with my equals, much more talented than me, but equal in their love for art”, says Projota.

The rapper remembers that he is about to complete 20 years of his career, and announces that he will soon release a new song, called “Volta”.

“I’m just a few days away from my 20th birthday in this here, this journey through the galaxy of my dreams, where I got lost, found you, lost you, found myself. (…) A new cycle starts, I’ll give you the first song of this cycle and it’s called VOLTA”, wrote the rapper.

