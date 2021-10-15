PSG coach praises Neymar and says Sérgio Ramos is suffering at the club | International

Disclosure Neymar and Sergio Ramos

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, at a press conference granted this Thursday (14), spoke about several topics including the club, among them, the way defender Sérgio Ramos has been suffering while trying to recover from his injuries.

“I have no doubt that he will be able to get back to his best level. Of course, each athlete, each player, especially for Sergio, is not a pleasant situation of not being able to train with his teammates and not playing. He is suffering, but it is mentally strong, and the entire medical team helps him to continue with the motivation he has to overcome the injury suffered,” said the coach. See the defender’s photo gallery below.

In addition, questions about Neymar, after the Brazilian declared that he would compete in his last World Cup in Qatar, were not dismissed for the coach, who praised the 10 shirt.

“I explained yesterday in a radio interview. Ney is a person, he is a player, he is a sincere man and he expresses his feelings quickly. His mental strength is great in a life he has lived since he was a child with a very strong focus on media, I think he has no problem. Ney loves football and I’m sure he’ll want to play for many more years,” he said.

PSG is getting ready to face Angers, next Friday, at 4 pm (GMT), for the 10th round of the French Championship. Neymar, Messi and company’s team continues to lead the competition, with 24 points.