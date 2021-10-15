Qualcomm pins Google by suggesting that the Tensor chip a “red flag”

Google’s decision to use its own platform for the first time, however, seems not to have pleased Qualcomm, which made Snapdragons for the Pixel phones. On Twitter, the brand made a post that stings the Search Giant by indicating that using its own SoC instead of a Snapdragon is a “red flag”, that is, synonymous with something going wrong.

Google’s new generation of smartphones will be officially unveiled in just a few days, on October 19th. The look, possible colors and even the main specs of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have already been leaked, including details about the SoC chip Google Tensor.

“We decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon” *red flag*

Not surprisingly, Qualcomm wants Google Tensor to prove to be a bad idea. Although the brand doesn’t cite the former customer and now rival big tech, it’s easy to understand the subtext. The Snapdragon maker’s frustration is understandable, given the potential of the upcoming chip.

For Google, developing its own SoC makes a lot of sense. With Tensor, the company will have greater control over the software functions it intends to implement. This, however, will be the first time that Qualcomm is completely out of production of a new generation of Pixel smartphones.

How Google Tensor will perform with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is still uncertain, but expectations about the new high-end models are high. There is little to discover, after all, the result of this endeavor.

