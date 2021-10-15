Queen Elizabeth is forced by royal doctors to stop drinking

Queen Elizabeth II does not have a day of peace! Faced with so many scandals surrounding the members of the Windsor dynasty, the matriarch of the royal family needs some means to deal with the flood of controversies related to children, grandchildren and daughters-in-law. According to sources, the monarch tends to resort to drinks, able to help her face the problems. However, the alcoholic doses are with days numbered, if it depends on the real doctors.

According to a friend of the sovereign, Elizabeth was “ordered to stop drinking.” Longevity icon, the queen is 95 years old. On Tuesday (12/10), she appeared at an event using a cane, which worried her subjects. Amid the hubbub, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the monarch wore the accessory for “comfort” and not for “medical reason.”

Queen Elizabeth will have to "give up" alcohol. The monarch drank gin, martini, wine and champagne daily. Doctors asked Elizabeth to stop drinking alcoholic beverages. Elizabeth is 95 years old. Drinking drinks was one of the queen's pleasures.

A friend of the royal family told expert Katie Nicholl that Elizabeth was advised to “resign” from drinking alcohol. Doctors allowed ingestion only on special occasions. “It’s not really a big issue for her. She doesn’t drink a lot, but it seems a little unfair that, at this stage of her life, she has to give up one of the few pleasures,” said the British Crown expert to Vanity Fair magazine.

With the doctors’ order, the queen will have to say goodbye to her darling night drink, in this case the martini. Though they rarely catch the sovereign drinking in public, the opposite is true at Buckingham Palace. Informers have already revealed that she also enjoys a glass of sweet wine with dinner. “The alcohol is gone. Doctors want to make sure she’s as healthy and fit as possible,” a second source told Katie Nicholl.

According to Business Insider, Elizabeth used to sip her favorite drink daily before lunch. She ordered a drink that mixed gin and Dubonnet (a wine-based appetizer) with a wedge of lemon, as well as lots of ice. After the meal, it was time to drink the dry Martini. The monarch’s alcoholic routine does not stop there. At night, the queen consumed a glass of champagne in order to sleep peacefully.

With the doctors’ request, the Queen will have to stay alone at the British tea, joked the experts in matters of the monarchy. Health experts began to advise Elizabeth so that the monarch is well at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year. The sovereign will celebrate 70 years in command of the British throne. The event will have an intense program between the 2nd and 5th of June.

