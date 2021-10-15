Rafael Navarro, from Botafogo, has a proposal from Minnesota United to play MLS in 2022 | firefight

Rafael Navarro’s destination in 2022 must be the United States. The Botafogo player received a proposal from Minnesota United to play MLS in 2022. Other national and international clubs showed interest in the center forward, but this is the only official proposal on the athlete’s representatives table.

+ See how much Botafogo owes former athletes and coaches

1 of 2 Navarro has a proposal to play MLS in 2022 — Photo: Alexandre Durão/ge Navarro has a proposal to play MLS in 2022 — Photo: Alexandre Durão/ge

Representatives of the American club were in Brazil to negotiate with the striker. At first, the amount requested by Navarro did not please Minnesota, but the parties managed to reach a common denominator. The idea is that he will sign a three-year contract, but the hammer has not been hit, and the agents are still discussing other details.

Rafael Navarro’s contract with Botafogo ends on December 31, and the center forward has not reached an agreement to renew it with the club alvinegro. The biggest obstacle is the financial issue. The board still maintains hope, but the athlete’s team practically rules out the permanence.

+ Professor Enderson’s vocation to teach

Botafogo bets on good performance as home team to move up

Not only the board, but the fans also want the center forward to remain. In the last games, in which the public returned to Nilton Santos, the young man heard screams of “Stay, Navarro” and received the affection of the alvinegros in the stands.

While defining the future away from Botafogo, the player remains as the team’s main player in 2021. Top scorer and leader in assists in Serie B, Rafael Navarro focuses on the club’s access and is praised internally for his commitment to the alvinegra shirt.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: