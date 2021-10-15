Random roller: É Tchan stars video from Far Cry 6

Today the internet woke up in random mode. Early on, it was announced that Elijah Wood’s producer would be producing a film for the English version of Zé do Caixão (or Coffin Joe, abroad). Now, Ubisoft released the clip for Far Cry 6 with the presence of the legendary Bahian pagoda band É O Tchan.

Baptized It’s Tchan in Yara, the clip shows Beto Jamaica and Cumpadi Washington, with all their malice, beside dancers on a beach. Meanwhile, it appears scenes from the game (with emphasis on Chorizo, the cutest dog in games <3). Check out:

This is not the first time that the developer bets on campaigns that include Brazilian references to promote their games. Last year, Ubisoft invited the duo Caju and Castanha to make a music video about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The verses allude to the “Flytings”, offensive battles in verses that the Vikings made and that are present in the game.

The sixth game in the Far Cry series takes place on a fictional Caribbean island called “Yara”, inspired by Cuba, ruled by dictator Anton Castillo (voiced and modeled by Giancarlo Esposito), who is raising his son Diego (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) , to follow in his footsteps. The player takes on the role of a guerrilla trying to reclaim the island for his people.

Far Cry 6 is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.