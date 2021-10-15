Raphinha grabs Tite’s chance and scores two in Brazil’s rout over Uruguay – 10/14/2021 – Sport

The Brazilian team closed the Qualifiers round with another victory, which puts it even closer to the World Cup in Qatar, in 2022. This Thursday (14), after unremarkable performances against Venezuela and Colombia, the coach’s team Tite had a great performance and beat Uruguay 4-1, in Manaus, for the 12th round of the South American qualifier.

With the victory over the Uruguayans, Brazil goes to 31 points in the lead, followed by Argentina, which beat Peru and has 25.

The selection guarantees the World Cup classification with a victory over Colombia in the next round, in November, at Neo Química Arena. With that, it would open 18 points of advantage over the Colombians, who occupy the fourth place, with five games remaining – Brazil still has a game in hand due to the postponement of the confrontation with Argentina.

This Thursday, at Arena Amazônia, which received about 14 thousand fans, Neymar opened the scoreboard to score his 70th goal for the national team. Raphinha expanded even in the initial stage, scoring for the first time with the green and yellow jersey, and scored another one in the second half. Gabigol closed the rout after Luis Suárez cashed.

The 24-year-old Leeds United forward was big news in this triple round of qualifiers for Tite.

Against Venezuela, last week, the Gaucho changed the face of the team in the second half by bringing more dynamics to the offensive part of the selection. In the 3-1 victory, in the turnaround, he distributed two assists.

Against Colombia, last Sunday (10), it also entered the final stage and was the best attack option for Brazil. With spaces in the Colombian defense, he used dribbling to create opportunities in the goalless draw in Barranquilla.

The performance as a starter on Thursday, in Manaus, closes a series of three games very positive for the striker, which gives Tite an alternative individual play on the side of the field that the starting lineup of the Brazilian team has only with Neymar.

Gabriel Jesus, who has played open with Guardiola at Manchester City (and sometimes with Tite on the national team), is not a dribbler. Lucas Paquetá, who played the left runner against Uruguay, is a midfielder, not a striker. Vinicius Junior and Antony have a profile similar to Raphinha’s, but they are still looking for space and are younger – both are 21 years old, and the Ajax athlete has just received his first call-up.

Since Raphinha was signed by Leeds, in October of last year, no Brazilian player in the top five European leagues has distributed more assists than him. There are nine passes for goal in the Premier League, in addition to also having scored nine times, adding the last season and the current edition.

With the World Cup classification underway, Tite took advantage of the confrontation with the Uruguayans to test not only the right-winger but also some other names.

Ederson started the match in Alisson’s place. Emerson Royal, from Tottenham, started on the right wing, and Lucas Veríssimo, Benfica’s defender, started alongside Thiago Silva in the middle of the defense.

Brazil opened the scoring right at the beginning of the game. Neymar ran behind the Uruguayan defense and received a nice pass from Fred over the top before dribbling the goalkeeper Muslera and hitting to score, nine minutes into the first half.

Soon after, with Uruguay lost and unable to take the ball from the Brazilian team, Paquetá made a good individual play on the left side and crossed in the area. Neymar submitted, but Muslera hit Raphinha’s foot, who came in from the right to extend and score his first goal for Brazil.

The Leeds forward scored again in the second half. At 13, Neymar saw his teammate speeding through the center of the opposing defense and swung in the low pass. Raphinha dominated, stepped into the area and kicked across.

Luis Suárez, at 31, took a free kick, but Gabigol gave final numbers to the rout at 37, after a cross from Neymar.

With the defeat in Manaus, Uruguay remains in fifth place, with 16 points, and is at risk of having to go through the repechage for a spot in the Qatar World Cup. In the next round, Celeste will face Argentina, who are undefeated for 25 matches.

UPCOMING GAMES IN BRAZIL

13th round – November

Brazil x Colombia, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo

14th round – November

Argentina x Brazil, in San Juan

15th round – January

Ecuador x Brazil, to be defined

16th round – February

Brazil x Paraguay, in Mineirão

17th round – March

Brazil x Chile, to be defined

18th round – March

Bolivia x Brazil, to be defined

6th round * ​ – To be defined

Brazil x Argentina, to be defined

*suspended game