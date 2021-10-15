Raphinha reduces dependence on Neymar and is the fifth best dribbler in Brazil after three games | Brazilian Team

Tite asked for calm with Raphinha. He spoke of income fluctuations among young people. The 24-year-old Leeds United player has shown in three matches that he has a lot to offer the Brazilian national team. In just 157 minutes on the field, he shared the spotlight with Neymar and reduced the team’s reliance on creation on his shirt 10’s plays.

The survey of the Statistical Spy of the ge shows that Neymar has a participation in no less than 57% of Brazilian submissions in the Qualifiers – in absolute numbers, this means that 75 of the 132 submissions passed by his feet.

With only three games – one of them as a starter -, Raphinha entered this ranking, with 16 submissions in total. In total numbers, he is already seventh in this survey. (Paquetá is second on the list, with 28 submissions in submissions). Gabriel Jesus, Everton Ribeiro, Richarlison and Gabigol are also highlights.

With a filter on players with at least 10 participations in submissions, in the comparison per minute on the field, Raphinha is already more effective and participated more in the conclusions of Brazil’s goal even than Neymar. See the participation in the submissions per minute of the athletes of the Selection in the Qualifiers:

Players who most participate in Brazil’s submissions per minute in the qualifiers Player Games minutes in the field Total participation in submissions One participation every X minutes little raphine 3 157 16 9.8 Neymar 8 780 75 10.4 Everton Ribeiro 8 427 20 21.4 Fred 4 239 11 21.7 Lucas Paquetá 9 623 28 22.3 Gabriel Jesus 7 509 22 23.1 Richardson 6 454 18 25.2 Gabriel 8 452 17 26.6 Roberto Firmino 6 441 15 29.4 Renan Lodi 4 346 11 31.5 Douglas Luiz 5 384 10 38.4 housemiro 6 574 14 41.0 Alex Sandro 7 588 10 58.8 Danilo 9 837 14 59.8

the Leeds striker participated in a Brazil submission every 9.8 minutes. Neymar, every 10.4. With fewer minutes on the field, the 24-year-old athlete drew attention in his first three games for the Seleção, against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

1 of 2 Raphinha receives affection from Neymar in celebration of goal for Brazil against Uruguay — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Raphinha receives affection from Neymar at the celebration of a goal for Brazil against Uruguay — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

See below the numbers of Neymar and Raphinha

Neymar’s Qualifiers Numbers

8 games (all as a starter)

780 minutes (not once replaced)

7 goals (runner-up)

7 assists (biggest waiter. Caicedo and Lo Celso are the vice leaders with 4 each)

One goal or assist every 56 minutes on the field

32 submissions (3rd with the most submissions, behind Messi, with 47, and Marcelo Moreno, with 41)

26 assists for submission (only behind Messi, with 27, among all in the competition)

40 fouls suffered (2nd most hunted player, only behind Cuadrado, with 45)

34 right dribbles (greatest dribbler. Messi and Cuadrado follow, with 22 each)

Raphinha numbers in the qualifiers

3 games (1 as a starter)

157 minutes

2 goals

2 assists

One goal or assist every 39 minutes on the field

8 submissions (7th most submission in Brazil)

5 assists for submission

7 right dribbles (5th player with the most dribbles in Brazil)

Antony also gains space

In addition to Raphinha, Tite won in this triple option the option of Antony, who started well in all the matches – he scored a goal against Venezuela and almost scored the victory against Colombia. The rise of new players makes the space on Tite’s squad even more competitive.

2 of 2 Antony entered the second half of Brazil’s rout over Uruguay: Ajax player participated in all three matches with Tite — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Antony entered the second half of Brazil’s rout over Uruguay: Ajax player participated in three matches with Tite — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The coach has called six to seven players to attack. Usually split with two on the right side, two on the left and two on the core of the attack. In this call, called Antony, Raphinha, Vini Jr, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Gabigol and rookie Arthur Cabral, who replaced Matheus Cunha, who was injured.

Other well-regarded names with Tite were left out, such as those of Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Cunha himself, cut by injury, plus Pedro and strikers Everton Cebolinha and Rodrygo.

If Richarlison and Firmino return – they are both important players in Tite’s idea of ​​a game – the coach will have to decide who to cut from the list. On this date FIFA, used for less time on the field Vini Jr – who entered the first game – and Arthur Cabral – listed once.