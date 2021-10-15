Raphinha takes advantage of the team’s newcomers prank to give “that cavadinha” for a vacancy | Brazilian Team

The relaxation continues. The next day to Brazil’s rout over Uruguay , for the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, the CBF released a video of the traditional national team trot with the group’s freshmen. This time, the attackers Antony, Arthur Cabral and Raphinha.

In the video, the three climbed into the chair (one at a time) during one of the squad’s meals, introduced themselves to the other players and sang. There was no lack of laughter from colleagues, teasing and applause at the end of each speech.

— First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity, the coaching staff, staff, players, Tite. Dream come true of being here for the first time in the main selection. I dream of making my debut, making a goal – said Antony, who took the field against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay and scored a goal in the first game.

Striker Raphinha was the highlight of the last games in Brazil. In addition to the assists against Venezuela and the good performance against Colombia, he started against Uruguay and scored two goals.

“I want to thank you for the way you received me. It’s a dream that I’m fulfilling to be here, I hope to continue the work, to be living up to what you and the commission expected, so God wants to come back more often. Take the opportunity to give that cavadinha, right? Raphinha joked.

Basel striker Arthur Cabral was summoned by Tite to occupy the vacancy of the injured Matheus Cunha. He ended up not taking the field during this FIFA date, but he made a point of thanking his colleagues for their receptivity.

– I feel privileged to be sharing this day to day, living this moment with you. Many of you, until recently, I only saw in video games – said Arthur Cabral.

Brazil is a clear leader in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, with 31 points, six more than Argentina, which comes in second place. The Brazilian team’s next game will be on November 11, against Colombia.

