Read The Last Duel Review

[Aviso de GATILHO: o texto a seguir, assim como O Último Duelo, menciona assuntos delicados que podem causar desgaste emocional e psicológico]

Although discussions of political and social agendas have gained more and more space thanks to social media, there are few examples found in the entertainment industry that honestly reflect this growth. Large studios often center their stories on white and middle-aged men, even when they don’t have the place to speak. The Last Duel, new medieval movie of ridley scott, starkly manifests this pattern, using the vision of two men to tell the true story of a 14th-century French woman who sought justice after being raped. Even accompanied by competent and creative editing, the discomfort caused by the displacement of the narrative is impossible to ignore.

The film is inspired by the real story of Marguerite de Carrouges, lived here by jodie eat, French noblewoman who defied medieval customs by denouncing the man who raped her, Jacque Le Cris (Adam Driver), and the trial that followed the crime. In an attempt to reassemble the case from three different perspectives, The Last Duel gets lost in an agonizing repetition, more concerned with establishing the rivalry between Le Cris and Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) than Marguerite’s struggle for justice at a time when the Church dictated every law of a nation.

The first two acts of the film bring a problematic construction of its main trio. Even though you replay the same story three times and from three different perspectives, Damon’s script, Ben Affleck (double oscarized by indomitable genius) and Nicole Holofcener (good people) does not delve into its protagonists, whose stories are reduced to sporadic expository dialogues. This superficial portrait is especially evident in the development of Marguerite who, despite having the story replayed three times in two hours, ends The Last Duel reduced to her status as a nobleman’s wife. Unlike Le Cris and de Carrouges, who at least comment on their past deeds in isolated moments, the character doesn’t have any details of her story before meeting her husband revealed, as if she simply didn’t exist before their wedding night. In a classic example of fridging, Marguerite has her suffering used by the script as a mere motivation for the actions of the men around her, without any obvious characteristic beyond the kindness and beauty expected of a damsel in distress.

Another big problem of The Last Duel is the uninspired performance of the main cast. Matt Damon and Adam Driver, for example, interpret each dialogue with soap opera pomp, competing for the camera like two brothers fighting for their parents’ attention. The worst interpretation, however, is up to Ben Affleck. The actor seems to regress to the worst phase of his career, and delivers a job worthy of the infamous Daredevil: The Fearless Man and Risk Contact.

What prevents the film from being irredeemable is the excellence brought by Jodie Comer. Even stuck to a shallow character, the actress from killing eve he elevates the little material given to him by the script with a strong and emotional performance, which translates the repeated physical and psychological aggressions suffered by Marguerite over the years.

Scott also does his best to avoid the 150 minutes of The Last Duel they bore the audience. The filmmaker assembles each of the perspectives in a different way, in a construction that reinforces Marguerite’s testimony and gives weight to the title fight between Jean and Le Cris. The film’s action scenes bring the characteristic intensity presented by the director in films such as The Legend, Gladiator and Crusade.

With a better-crafted script than that presented by Damon, Affleck and Holofcener, perhaps the film had something more than brutality. Unfortunately, the trio leaves all the heavy lifting to Eat and Scott, who alone can do little to The Last Duel become something more than just another blockbuster forgettable medieval.