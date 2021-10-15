Recall for AirPods Pro with sound issues is extended – MacMagazine

Last October, Apple initiated a recall for “a small percentage” of AirPods Pro that could have sound problems.

Among the problems included are crackling or static sounds that increase in noisy environments, when exercising or talking on the phone, and malfunctions of active noise cancellation, such as loss of bass or increased background sounds.

At the time, the units accepted for recall were those manufactured up to October 2020 (that is, basically all up to that time); today, however, the company has expanded that window, as indicated by Reddit users and pointed out in its support document.

From now on, the recall will cover affected AirPods Pro for up to three years after their purchase date, instead of two. Consumers who compare their units during launch at the end of 2019 will be covered until October 2022; those who made the purchase in 2020, before the revised version in October, will have their AirPods Pro covered until 2023.

If you’re experiencing one of these issues, it’s a good idea to contact Apple or an Authorized Service Center to make the exchange. 😉

AirPods Pro

in apple

Cash price: BRL 2,699.10

Installment price: in up to 12 installments of BRL 249.92

Characteristics: Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode

Launch: October 2019

