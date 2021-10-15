Redmi Note 8: better alternatives for those still looking for a cell phone

The Redmi Note 8 still generates a lot of public interest when thinking about a cost-effective product. However, the fact that it has been in circulation for 2 years on the market made the device become outdated.

Furthermore, at the time it was launched, Xiaomi was still applying unnecessary savings on essential materials that could enhance the user experience, such as the screen.

After we’ve demonstrated the reasons why the Redmi Note 8 is still not a good buy, it’s only fair that we introduce you to some — good — alternatives to the old one best seller from Xiaomi.

Want to know which ones were chosen? So, continue reading the text.

Rating criteria?

We will now explain how the list of alternatives to Redmi Note 8 was created. We selected cost-effective cell phones from the most popular manufacturers in Brazil: Xiaomi, Samsung and Motorola. Although a brand has more models on the list than the others, this does not mean that this is the best company, but rather the one that produces more smartphones at an attractive price.

And speaking of value, the focus was to choose options that were below R$ 1,700 in online retailers in the country. After all, any cell phone that exceeds this value in the intermediary category is no longer considered a great cost-benefit.

In addition, the overall feature set — based on the opinions of Canaltech analysts — was essential in making the list available devices that are interesting for long-term use.

Finally, our list has 10 models that, in my opinion, are good alternatives to the Redmi Note 8 and that are worth buying today.

Redmi Note 8: Xiaomi’s Best Alternatives

Starting our list, the Poco X3 Pro can be considered the best alternative to the Redmi Note 8 among the Chinese manufacturer’s models. The smartphone brings configurations close to those presented in the Poco X3 NFC, but it stands out in performance.

Considered the real successor to the Pocophone F1, the X3 Pro has the Snapdragon 860 platform as the “brain” of the model. Therefore, the mobile experience is highly advanced, whether for general navigability or in games with maximum graphics.

This “flagship killer” demonstrates all of Xiaomi’s evolution in its mid-range high-powered smartphones. In addition to bringing robust specs, its autonomy positively surprises, and this shows how good the overall set of this model is.

In addition to all the features mentioned, the price of the Poco X3 Pro at online retailers demonstrates how interesting it can be for long-term use, as it can be found for less than R$ 1,700 in the version with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Poco X3 Pro (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The Redmi Note 9S was one of the most popular premium intermediate cell phones of 2020. Much of this model’s success here in the country is related to the neat design applied by Xiaomi, together with attractive specifications.

Thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 720G platform, the smartphone can be considered a great alternative to Redmi Note 8, especially for users who are thinking of purchasing the product with a focus on games.

Qualcomm’s chipset delivers robust gaming performance, and everyday tasks benefit from its settings as well. Its overall quality is so good that even today it’s hard to find the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for a low price, and currently it’s close to R$1,600 here in Brazil.

Redmi Note 9S (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The launch of the Redmi Note 10, without a doubt, demonstrated how much Xiaomi has evolved since the Redmi Note 8 went on sale. With a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, the Redmi Note 10 can be considered one of the best value for money of 2021.

The manufacturer managed to make the cameras evolve to the point of transforming it into one of the most attractive models for those who only have up to R$1,500. In addition, the lack of 5G makes no difference for use, as this technology has not officially arrived in Brazil and should only become indispensable in a few years.

Redmi Note 10 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

However, if the presence of 5G connectivity is important to you, the Poco M3 Pro 5G can be considered an interesting product. Although the design isn’t its strong point — the black band in the upper corner “pollutes” a lot the look of the device — it does have attractive features.

This alternative to Redmi Note 8 has the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset that can handle common cell phone activities. In addition, the battery has a great durability and demonstrates that the purchase of this model for up to R$ 1,350 — in the 4/64 GB version — will be a good purchase.

Poco M3 Pro (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The Redmi Note 8 was purchased by many users focusing on battle royale games — such as PUBG and Free Fire. However, currently the Redmi Note 10S proves to be a superior alternative in quality and performance for gaming.

With the presence of Mediatek Helio G95, the premium intermediate is considered one of the best cost-benefit for casual gamers. The Super AMOLED screen allows for better visibility of battle environments and the robust battery doesn’t let you down during matches.

Cameras haven’t gotten as good an evolution as the Redmi Note 10, and stereo speakers are limited in delivering bass. However, even with these negative points, the experience of using the 10S is very good.

Redmi Note 10S (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Another alternative that draws attention, when compared to Redmi Note 8, is the Poco X3 NFC. The Xiaomi subsidiary’s cell phone is considered one of the best for those who are more advanced gamers and don’t want to spend more than R$1,500 for the version with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of disk space.

This feature is related to the 120 Hz screen. Yes, the display on this device allows games to be viewed more fluidly, in addition to positively influencing the overall navigability of the system.

Another highlight of the Poco X3 NFC is the presence of the Near Field Communication technology — NFC — which is versatile and enables pay-by-approach. The feature is very useful for those who don’t like to carry their wallet everywhere.

Poco X3 NFC (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Redmi Note 8: Samsung’s Best Alternatives

Samsung has few low-cost options that prove to be better than the Redmi Note 8. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is one of those alternatives that stands out for having an attractive overall set, if found for up to R$ 1,700.

The device brings the Snapdragon 730G chipset with the purpose of giving a higher speed in everyday use. An advantage of this model is that the storage only has 128 GB as an option, and this adds even more benefits to this phone.

Furthermore, the Galaxy M51 has a robust 7,000 mAh battery that guarantees an autonomy of up to 2 days in moderate use. Fortunately it comes with a 25W fast charger, and this ensures that the user won’t have to wait many hours for the phone to go from 0% to 100% charge.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech)

Another alternative, but with an improved design and lower price, is the Samsung Galaxy A32. This smartphone is priced closer to what was charged by Redmi Note 8 when it arrived in Brazil at online retailers — around R$ 1,400 — and delivers interesting specifications for this category.

The presence of the Mediatek Helio G80 in the A32 model guarantees a performance close to that found in the Redmi Note 8. However, it stands out for having a Super AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

In practical use, this means that the South Korean’s cell phone can surpass Xiaomi’s model in display quality and display response speed. Another strong point of the Galaxy A32 is the cameras, as Samsung’s mid-range has an attractive main lens for the price range and has better selfies than the Redmi Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy A32 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Redmi Note 8: Motorola’s best alternatives

The Moto G line launched in 2021 is one of the most balanced of recent times, and some models can be characterized as good alternatives to the Redmi Note 8. The most attractive is the Moto G60.

Although this model slightly exceeds the average price for being — almost always — above R$ 1,700, it is a smartphone that deserves space on this list for those who are thinking of buying a cell phone without having to think about changing in the next two years.

The G60 has a 120 Hz screen with support for HDR10, something that guarantees a higher quality for viewing streaming content. In addition, the Snapdragon 732G chipset provides a complete user experience for those who are not so fastidious about speed and still want to have a good cell phone in their hands.

Moto G60 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Although the performance of the Moto G30 is not as good as that of the G60, as it is a good, cheap and reliable model in all aspects, it is considered interesting in the category of cell phones up to R$ 1,400.

In photography, the Moto G30 demonstrates superiority to the Redmi Note 8. It can better handle difficult scenarios where unbalanced lighting would greatly affect the results on Xiaomi’s smartphone, such as in backlight.

Another highlight of the Moto G30 is the battery, which provides great duration. This feature is one that most demonstrates how the intermediate cell phone can be interesting for use as a replacement for the Xiaomi device.

Moto G30 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

