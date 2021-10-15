Redmi Note 8 still worth it?

Redmi Note 8 was released in 2019 as a cost-effective mid-range option. However, the smartphone fell in favor of the Brazilian public and quickly became one of the best-selling cell phones by Xiaomi.

For this reason, even today the model name reverberates among the attractive options for the public who are looking for a new device for daily use capable of running some games without difficulty.

However, rising sales revealed some chronic problems that gave Redmi Note 8 phone buyers a lot of headaches, such as WiFi connection failures, higher battery drain and even permanent watermark stains on the display — the famous screen retention.

But, after all, is it still worth buying the Redmi Note 8 or is it better to go in search of newer alternatives? Check out the answer in this article!

pros

Screen with good size and resolution;

Good performance with Snapdragon 665;

Battery with good durability;

Low price.

cons

“Screen retention” history;

System bugs that affect user experience;

Outdated design.

Redmi Note 8: Construction and design

The Redmi Note 8 brings visual features that were widely implemented by Xiaomi in the design of the brand’s cell phones in 2019. Even compared to models of high popularity at that time, such as the predecessor Redmi Note 7, you can see that the company sinned by excess.

That’s because the Chinese giant has implemented a vertical module with four cameras on the back of the device. In practice, this made the back of the smartphone extremely exaggerated, contrary to the more attractive look used on the Redmi Note 7 — which had only two cameras but caught the public’s attention nonetheless.

The front also adopts the visual trend of that period, as the model has the drop notch in which the selfie camera is inserted.

Redmi Note 8 Drop Notch (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In addition, there are no major highlights in the construction as a whole, as the company has adopted plastic on the back — a material often used in the body of mid-range cell phones — and Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the screen.

In 2019, most smartphones in the Redmi Note 8 category still implemented the fingerprint reader on the back, and the Xiaomi model followed the same pattern for this biometric format.

An interesting feature that is present in the device is the FM Radio, a feature that is not so popular with young people, but still generates interest in the older audience.

In terms of connections, the Redmi Note 8 stands out for emitting an infrared signal and controlling other compatible equipment, as well as a physical USB-C input, something that, at that time, was still in the process of being popularized.

Redmi Note 8: screen quality

Contrary to some popular models in 2019, like the Samsung Galaxy A50, the Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution.

Unfortunately, there is no support for other technologies on the display — such as the HDR10 — that would allow for a much more interesting user experience for those who like to watch movies and series on their smartphone.

The Redmi Note 8 has a Full HD+ screen (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In 2019, Xiaomi still insisted on “recycling” the screen used in the predecessor cell phone. For this reason, the Redmi Note 8 has the same visual quality seen in the Redmi Note 7, with an acceptable brightness for the category — which allows easy use in the sun — but without major highlights.

Fortunately, the company has revised the type of screen used in cell phones from the Note line, and currently the public already has access to the Redmi Note 10 model with Super AMOLED display. This allows the Chinese company to compete with Samsung in Brazil in terms of design quality and price.

Redmi Note 8: settings and performance

The Redmi Note 8 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core platform. The chipset brings four cores up to 2.0 GHz that are intended to provide speed for actions performed by smartphones.

The other four 1.8 GHz cores are focused on the device’s autonomy, allowing for greater energy efficiency and the user to have access to a positive experience by spending several hours with the cell phone away from the sockets.

Redmi Note 8 receives interface updates constantly (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

When it comes to memory alternatives, the Redmi Note 8 has many alternatives, ranging from 3GB/32GB to 6GB/128GB. The storage module is eMMC 5.1, and this means that the data writing and reading speed is much lower than the UFS format currently used in smartphones.

The Snapdragon 665 didn’t have as strong adoption as the 660 predecessor, but that doesn’t reduce the prominence that this chip has in the Redmi Note 8.

It is still capable of running most of today’s games with graphics in the medium, such as PUBG, Free Fire, CoD Mobile and others.

battery and system

The battery of the Redmi Note 8 is far from delivering an autonomy equivalent to that seen in the intermediate models sold in 2021. However, Xiaomi makes available in the cell phone 4,000 mAh of capacity, enabling a good energy management.

Comparing with its predecessor, it is clear that there was a positive leap in the battery, but the Note line gained popularity by easily surpassing the main competitors, something that does not happen on the Redmi Note 8 cell phone.

Although the device is compatible with 18 W fast charging, Xiaomi provides a simple 10 W charger in the cell phone case.

This makes the recharge time longer than necessary, something that generates a certain impatience in consumers who need the smartphone with the battery at its maximum capacity. However, if you always recharge your device at night, there’s nothing to worry about here.

Redmi Note 8’s battery is already inferior to many 2021 models (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The Redmi Note 8 left the factory with the Android 9 Pie operating system, but Xiaomi has already released the update for Android 11. This company’s feature of providing several update versions for older phones is a big plus.

It doesn’t lock the user into outdated software — as Motorola does — that forces them to switch smartphones in a short amount of time.

In conjunction with Android, the Chinese giant makes available on Redmi Note 8 the personalized MIUI interface, which is already in version 12 for the device.

Thus, features added by Xiaomi help to amplify the user experience with more functionality focused on security and optimization.

photographic set

When the Redmi Note 8 was announced, Xiaomi was moving towards the brand’s second generation of mid-range to feature a high-resolution main camera.

In this way the public had access to a quadruple set of lenses, the main one having 48 MP (f/1.8), an 8 MP ultra wide angle (f/2.2), a 2 MP macro (f/2.4) and a depth with 2 MP (f/2.4).

The Redmi Note 8 has four cameras on the rear (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

For selfies, the company added a 13 MP sensor, which allows for shooting with a wider angle aperture and brings HDR support. Despite the amount of sensors, the Redmi Note 8 cannot surpass competitors, such as the Galaxy A50, in terms of sharpness, saturation and luminosity.

Some users prefer to improve the photographic quality of Redmi Note 8 using the GCam application. However, the process requires a little knowledge to prevent virus-infected versions from damaging the smartphone system.

A positive point is that Xiaomi did a good upgrade on the phone, when compared to the Redmi Note 7. That’s because the company added in the main camera the option of filming up to 4K at 30 fps, while the front remained with 1080p quality at 30 fps.

popular bugs

The popularity of Redmi Note 8 has also helped to highlight several defects that gave users headaches. One of them was related to the use of the device in the WiFi connection, as the smartphone was not able to exploit the full capacity of the wireless network.

In practical use this caused sudden internet crashes, and created a lot of headaches for game buyers. In battle royale games such as PUBG and Free Fire, this failure signal could represent defeat in a match.

When the Redmi Note 8 was upgraded to the MIUI 11 interface, it didn’t take long for the public to realize that the cell phone’s battery was lasting less than expected.

The popularity of Redmi Note 8 also helped to intensify the bugs (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Even with several possible adjustments to avoid excessive drainage, it was only when the MIUI 12 was made available that this problem received a definitive solution and the smartphone’s energetic power returned to normal.

However, the biggest problem present in Redmi Note 8 was screen retention. These smudges that appear on the display and prevent content from being seen are common on cellphones that use the screen from Chinese manufacturer Tianma.

In addition to this bug, ghost ringtones can happen, which are involuntary clicks performed on the cell phone without any user input.

The solution to these problems was often the replacement of the display by a specialized technician, something that cost consumers between R$200 and R$300 to do so.

Redmi note 8: still worth buying?

The Redmi Note 8 is an intermediary with settings that made sense when it was announced in 2019. However, these specs currently leave it far behind similar devices like the Redmi Note 10.

The IPS LCD screen manufactured by the company Tianma, which already has a history of problems in other models of the Note line, made many users face various bugs with the device.

Redmi Note 8 is not a good buy in 2021 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In addition, the company is already investing more in displays with better image quality and greater durability, such as the Super AMOLED screen. Although the performance delivered by the Snapdragon 665 chip is good, the successors are doing better in autonomy, speed and photo quality.

Therefore, it would not make sense to buy the Redmi Note 8 in 2021. Its price is currently around R$1,000, which is very good. But, spending a little more, you can buy better models — like the Galaxy A32 or the Redmi Note 10 — which currently cost around R$ 1.3 thousand and R$ 1.4 thousand, respectively.

So, do you have or have you ever had a Redmi Note 8? Tell us below in the comments field!

