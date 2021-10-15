Regulatory bodies limit the volume of water Sabesp may transfer from the Paraíba do Sul river to the Cantareira system | São Paulo

The authorization obtained by the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) to resume the transfer of water from the Paraíba do Sul river to the Cantareira system was limited to a volume smaller than the state company would like. The decision was published this Wednesday (13) by Organs regulatory bodies that authorized the resumption of this fundraising.

By authorizing the resumption of water transfer from Paraíba do Sul to Cantareira, the regulatory bodies limited the collection to 40 billion liters. The volume corresponds to only two thirds of the volume ordered by Sabesp.

Responsible for the daily supply of more than 7 million people, Cantareira is the most important of the seven springs that make up the integrated system that supplies the metropolitan region of São Paulo. This Thursday (14), Cantareira registered 28.4% of capacity.

This transfer is carried out as follows: Sabesp collects water from the Jaguari hydroelectric power plant – fed by Paraíba do Sul – and dumps it at Atibainha, which is part of Cantareira.

On September 2, Sabesp reached the annual limit of 162 billion liters of water, which can be transferred from Paraíba do Sul to Cantareira. This has been done by the Company since 2017 as a strategy to strengthen the water source, which practically dried up during the water crisis, which hit the metropolitan region of São Paulo between 2015 and 2016. With this, Sabesp could only resume this water intake in January 2021.

For this reason, in September, Sabesp contacted the Department of Water and Electric Energy (DAEE), a regulatory agency linked to the government of São Paulo, to obtain authorization to resume the collection of water from the Paraíba do Sul River this year. Sabesp’s request was as follows: to transfer 60 billion liters of water to Cantareira.

However, this Wednesday (13), by authorizing the resumption of water transfer from Paraíba do Sul to Cantareira, the regulatory bodies limited the collection to 40 billion liters. In other words, two thirds of the volume requested by Sabesp.

Four regulatory bodies took this decision, made official through a joint note: National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency (ANA), linked to the federal government, DAEE, Minas Gerais Institute of Water Management (Igam), linked to the government of Minas Gerais , and the State Environmental Institute – INEA, of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Regulation is carried out by various bodies because the Paraíba do Sul river flows through three different states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

In addition to limiting the volume to be captured, regulatory bodies also determined the following rules:

The collection can only take place when the Cantareira system is operating below 30% of its useful volume;

Sabesp will be responsible for “promoting the necessary solutions to mitigate any impacts on water uses resulting from the reduction in the level” of the Jaguari and Paraibuna hydroelectric plants “caused by the removal of the additional volume” and;

The procedures and authorizations for carrying out Sabesp’s request must be carried out by DAEE.

Sought, the DAEE reported on Thursday (14) that the authorization “will be valid from the publication of an ordinance issued in the Official Gazette of the State scheduled for the next few days.”

Read below the full note sent by the regulatory agency linked to the São Paulo government:

“The São Paulo Department of Water and Electric Energy (DAEE) informs that Sabesp is authorized to continue the transposition of volumes from the Jaguari HPP reservoir to the Atibainha reservoir, of the Cantareira System, on an exceptional basis, until December 31, 2021 , being able to capture additional volume limited to 40 million cubic meters, in addition to the established – 162 million cubic meters per year already removed. It is important to highlight that the transposition of the additional authorized volume can only occur if the Cantareira System is operating below 30% of the useful volume. The authorization will be valid from the publication of an ordinance issued by the DAEE in the Official Gazette of the State, scheduled for the next few days.

The joint decision was signed and disclosed in an official statement this Tuesday, 10/14, by the Deputy Director-President of ANA (National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency), Oscar Cordeiro Netto; by the Superintendent of DAEE (Department of Water and Electric Energy), Francisco Eduardo Loducca; by the General Director of IGAM (Mineiro Institute of Water Management), Marcelo da Fonseca and by the President of the State Environmental Institute (State Institute of the Environment), Philipe Campello Costa Brondi da Silva. The Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Simonetti Marinho, the National Secretary for Water Security, Sergio Costa and the Secretary of State for Environment and Sustainability of Rio de Janeiro, Thiago Pampolha, were also present at the meeting as witnesses of the decision”.