Renata Banhara says brain tumor has grown: ‘Seesaw of emotions’

Renata Banhara, 46, is recovering from a serious brain infection that appeared in 2017. The former model underwent two surgeries after the appearance of bacteria in the tooth that ended up affecting the main organ of the head.

After spending some time in the ICU, the artist’s nerves became necrotic and, as one of the sequelae, she had facial paralysis on the side of her left eye. In addition, Banhara revealed that the tumor had grown and explained the reason for not being able to operate on it:

“I’m still recovering, I’m not completely cured. I still have a brain tumor. In recent years, it has grown from two millimeters to three centimeters. To give you an idea, it is larger than the eyeball region, and already it’s no longer possible to operate because of the size and location,” she told Renata, in an interview with R7 portal.

“I’m living a seesaw of emotions. But I’m moving forward, working and fighting. It’s a huge challenge,” she continued, who also said she no longer felt the headaches she often felt: “I don’t feel anything anymore.”

At the time she was hospitalized, Renata had to resort to internet donations, as her health plan did not cover so many surgeries.

After undergoing several procedures in more than two years, she announced her cure at the end of 2018, undergoing physical therapy to regain facial movements, but without neurological sequelae.

However, in July 2021, she backtracked and said she is not fully cured.