Residents criticize painting similar to a swastika in Parque da Redenção, in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

A shape similar to a nazi swastika painted on the floor of a sidewalk in Farroupilha Park, better known as Redenção, is criticized by residents of Porto Alegre. The comparison reverberated on social networks after the publication of university professor Felipe Kirst Adami, who took pictures of the place.

According to the City Hall, the painting is part of the park’s original project, inaugurated in 1935, during the commemorations of 100 years of the Farrapos War. See note below.

“In the last renovation, in February 2020, the painting was redone and the original design stood out”, says the Department of Environment and Urbanism.

The park, with 37.5 hectares, is located near the Historic Center of Porto Alegre. As it has been listed as a historic, cultural, natural and scenic heritage site in Porto Alegre since 1997, the city requested the Municipal Department of Culture (SMC) for a historic of the corner.

“Once any allusion to Nazi elements is identified, ways to alter or remove the design will be studied.. In old documents, there are records of the existence of these details on the floor as far back as 1943″, he explains.

On the networks, Felipe Kirst Adami questioned whether the images he reproduces are from a park in Germany, in the 1930s, or in Porto Alegre, in the 21st century.

“They tried to disguise a little in the lines, but they didn’t disguise it in the colors, and from some angles the thing is explicit”, criticizes the professor.

On Twitter, users and meme pages commented on the photos, criticizing the painting’s resemblance to the symbol adopted by the Nazis.

The symbol, originally from Buddhism and appropriated by Nazism, was used by Germany during the dictatorship of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s and 1940s. The Nazi regime was responsible for the Holocaust, the mass murder of 6 million Jews during World War II .

Located in the Farroupilha neighborhood, Parque da Redenção is next to the Bom Fim neighborhood, known by the Jewish community of Porto Alegre. The region is home to synagogues and social entities linked to religion.

The nickname “Redemption” dates back to 1884, when the City Council proposed a tribute to the liberation of enslaved blacks from the third district of the Capital.

The first paragraph of article 20 of law 7716/1989 provides for a penalty of two to five years in prison for anyone who manufactures, sells, distributes or broadcasts symbols, emblems, ornaments, badges or advertising that use the swastika or swastika for dissemination purposes. of Nazism.

