Results of Quina contest 5681 today, Thursday (10/14/21)

Today, Thursday (14), Caixa conducts the drawing of the result of Quina contest 5681 from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize is accumulated at R$7.6 million and the player who scores all the dozens wins.

Results of Quina 5681

Check out the numbers drawn in today’s Quina result: 27-42-46-47-62.

Quina 5681 Award Winners

Scoring between two and five dozen of the result of Quina contest 5681 today will receive a prize according to the band. If there is one more winner in the main track, the Caixa Lotteries divides the jackpot equally between the parties.

If there is no winning bet on the first, second, third or fourth lane, the stakes will be accumulated for the first lane in the following contest.

How to receive the award?

To receive the prize, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

It is important to remember that all winners have a period of 90 calendar days, counting from the drawing of the Quina 5613 result, to redeem the prize amount.

See too: Lotofácil results in real time