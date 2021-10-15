Resumption of the service sector opens opportunities on the Stock Exchange

In August, the services sector grew 0.5%, the fifth consecutive high, confirming the trend of recovery in the sector that felt the effects of the pandemic the most. With this result, released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the sector is 4.6% above the pre-pandemic level. Compared to August 2020, the growth was 16.7%.

With the relaxation of the rules for productive activities and the gradual reopening of the economy, the service sector also presents opportunities for investors. Is it time to invest in the sector? What are the opportunities on the Stock Exchange? See below what experts heard by the UOL.

Travel, education and transport companies were most affected

“In recent months, with the widespread vaccination and the reduction of isolation measures, the sector, which was one of the most impacted by the pandemic, has recovered at a faster pace. For companies, the shock was significant last year, with a strong impact on revenues and profitability,” says Igor Cavaca, investment manager at brokerage Warren.

Gianlucca Montuori, investment advisor specializing in variable income fundamentals at Acqua-Vero, investment advisory, cites some examples of companies with shares traded on the stock exchange that felt this retreat. THE Aliansce mall Centers, a shopping mall company, had a drop of around 50%. THE CVC, of travel, devalued around 60%.

“In the first months of the pandemic we lived a period of uncertainty, nobody knew when these activities would return to normal, so there was strong pressure on assets. We also saw people more focused on the consumption of products rather than services because of the lockdown”, it says.

Matheus jaconeli, an economist at the brokerage firm Nova Futura Investimentos, also mentions travel, education and transport companies.

“It’s the case of Azul (BLUE4), with a loss of 60.51%, impacted by the drop in income and the suspension of social mobility, an event that also affected educational services and car rental companies, such as cogna (COGN2) and locamerica (LCAM3), which had falls of 60.36% and 50.43%, respectively, in March last year, the most problematic month of the crisis,” he says.

For the medium and long term, the sector is promising

Montuori it still sees signs of fluctuations due to the uncertainties brought by the pandemic that could reduce the rate of reopening, such as the emergence of new variants of covid-19.

Therefore, the advisor does not evaluate investment opportunities for the short term. In the medium and long term, according to the specialist, the prospects are more promising.

Matheus Spies, analyst of empiricus, also believes in opportunities on the Stock Exchange for those who have an eye on companies linked to the sector, but also in the medium and long term.

For him, what can hinder this positive outlook, however, is the interruption of the economic reopening process and the deterioration of the macroeconomic perception.

“In the second quarter, we surfed on an improved perception of positive revisions for Brazilian growth, from 4% to 5%, with collection data doing well. So much so that the Stock Exchange reached 130 thousand points,” he says.

However, the “systemic political noises” affected the market and the prices of companies on the stock exchange. This makes the short-term risks greater.

Companies that have fallen a lot recover

“Companies in the malls, for example, are undervalued, traded very close to their book value because of the pressure of recent times. That’s why they can represent an opportunity in the medium and long term,” he says Montuori.

According to him, it is the case of the Aliansce. Optimistic, analysts work with a target price of around R$ 41 for the company’s paper, which would represent, at today’s price, an appreciation of 80%.

Another company with a high perspective is the CVC. Its target price is close to R$33 —if confirmed, it can reach an appreciation of 70%.

In the case of Azul, which has been betting on new routes and partnerships for the moment of economic recovery, the market works with a target price of R$47, which represents an appreciation potential of around 30%.

“But it is always worth remembering that the risks of the pandemic can affect the results. In addition, we still do not know when there will be a complete reopening of the economy. Therefore, until then, these assets carry a certain risk,” says Montuori.

jaconeli, of Nova Futura, cites other examples of companies that have managed to show recovery on the Stock Exchange.

In recent weeks, between the 27th of September and the 13th of October, there has been a reaction from companies in the education sector, such as cogna (COGN3) and Yduqs (YDUQ3), with increases of 7.14% and 9.27%, respectively, and also among those that provide services on highways, such as CCR (CCRO3) and Highways (ECOR3), with an appreciation of 4.57% and 2.28%, respectively.

For the analyst of empiricus, there are opportunities in the security and cleaning sector, such as GPS Participações e Empreendimentos (GGPS3), recently listed on B3.

Despite the opportunities, it is necessary to diversify

Despite the good prospects, Montuori explains that every investment portfolio must take into account the need for diversification.

“You can’t make a portfolio segmented into services. This sector suffered a lot in the pandemic and still has risks in the short term. But good opportunities may arise for investors, with room for appreciation in the medium and long term,” he says.

Analysts also drew attention to the devaluation of the stock market, and not just the services sector.

“There is room for the appreciation of these shares because the Stock Exchange is at a standstill, greatly undervalued, and is becoming more inviting for investments, even if there is uncertainty. But a portfolio must include different sectors”, says Spiess.

For Cavaca, from Warren, despite the more complicated environment, there are always opportunities in the market. It is up to the investor to evaluate the assets and verify if the price charged makes sense with the company’s expected cash generation and profit.