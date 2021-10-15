Return of rain favors energy and sanitation sectors; See directions By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The energy scenario in Brazil is going through a delicate moment, with the lack of rain reducing the potential of reservoirs. However, the National System Operator (ONS) stated that the rains for the south and southeast region should come much better than previously expected.

Thus, it is possible for power generation and basic sanitation companies to benefit in the medium and long term, according to Genial Investimentos, increasing the operating capacity of these companies. But it is still necessary to wait for the next few months to have a consolidated idea if the rains will be enough to supply the reservoirs.

In relation to the transmission niche, Inter bank expects the water crisis to have a smaller impact on the segment. The bank emphasizes that these companies tend to have a defensive profile, since they have their own and quite different remuneration dynamics, in which billing is given by the availability of lines and not by the amount of energy transmitted.

Omega Generation (SA:)

Considering that without hydroelectric plants, wind and solar generation are more attractive in terms of prices and profitability, Omega has been standing out for its growth and operational performance. Inter recommends purchasing the asset, with a target price of R$47 for the end of next year.

AES Brasil (SA:)

The short-term scenario is still delicate for hydroelectric plants, which means that Inter maintains a neutral indication on AES Brasil, with a target price of R$ 16 for 2022. Even so, the bank highlights the initiative as positive company to invest in wind and solar energy sources to reduce dependence on reservoirs.

Engie (SA:)

Engie was heavily exposed to the water crisis and suffered from price volatility in recent times, but Inter emphasizes that the company should continue to generate strong cash flow and continue to be one of the most efficient in the electricity sector. Thus, the bank’s recommendation is neutral, with a target price of R$47 for 2022.

Alupar (SA:)

Inter indicates the purchase of Alupar, with a target price of R$30. According to the report, the company presents satisfactory results in the transmission part and currently the share price is under pressure, taking into account its generation potential.

Taesa (SA:)

The impacts of the macroeconomics, mainly the , counteracted by a higher discount rate, WACC from 6.9% to 7.4%, capturing the current risk scenario, caused Inter to raise Taesa’s target price to R$ 39, with a neutral recommendation.

Isa Cteep (SA:)

As in the case of Taesa, Isa Cteep is heavily influenced by the macroeconomic scenario, according to Inter. The indication for this asset is neutral, with a target price of R$27. However, the report states that this is a good option for a portfolio focused on dividends, as Inter projects a dividend yield close to 8% until 2022.

Cesp (SA:) and Sabesp (SA:)

Genial Investimentos recommends the purchase of Cesp and Sabesp shares, considering that the sanitation companies will be positively affected by the rains, since the treatment and distribution of water are the essence of their service.