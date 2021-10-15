Revenge PEC: climate between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and Arthur Lira sour once and for all

× Photo: Antonio Cruz/ Agência Brasil

Arthur Lira, as we warned once again, tried to handle the vote on a worsened version of the Revenge PEC, but ended up having to postpone, again, the outcome of this story.

In the plenary, Lira even told the pairs that the associations of the Public Ministry agreed with the report presented by the bionic rapporteur of the proposal, the deputy Paulo Magalhaes, from the PSD of Bahia, moments before the beginning of the session, but it was not true.

Also during the session, Lira even spoke by phone with the Attorney General of the Public Ministry of Amapá (MP-AP), Ivana Cei, which, incidentally, provoked a question of order from the deputy of the Novo Marcel van Hattem, questioning the direct interest of the president of the Chamber through that articulation.

“I’m now talking to Dr. Ivana. Are all the changes that were negotiated in the text found in the report?”, came to ask Lira.

“Yes, President. Now, if you want to add one more, we can’t accept it”, replied the rapporteur, who is doing everything the president of the Chamber orders on this issue.

the antagonist found that Ivana, during the session, sent an audio complaining about Lira and saying that the text being voted on did not match what had been discussed. Therefore, it would be possible to agree with that version of the PEC.

After this telephone conversation, captured in part by TV Câmara (watch below), deputies allied with Lira raised the tone against the MP’s associations. The leader of PCdoB, Renildo Calheiros, Renan’s brother, for example, as we recorded, said, shouting, that “it is not the responsibility of the association of the Public Ministry to make the law” is that “the law is made by the deputies and senators”.

Just now, clearly annoyed, Lira gave a statement to Folha saying that “Members of the Public Ministry do not have a word”. The deputy from Alagoas loves to sell himself as “a man of his word”.

The associations are trying to schedule another meeting with the president of the Chamber for next Monday, on the eve of a new attempt to vote on the PEC. Ivana recorded a video defending progress in this dialogue, as we also reported.

From the last version presented, there are two points on which there is still no agreement between the deputies and the MP: 1) the opening for Congress to prepare the code of ethics for prosecutors and attorneys; 2) the maintenance of the section that requires Congress to appoint the national inspector of the Public Ministry, who will also occupy the vice-presidency of the CNMP.

