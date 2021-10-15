Richarlison is revolted by a journalist’s opinion and shoots: “Sucker of the c…”

Credit: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Hurt, Richarlison was left out of Brazil’s last commitments in the qualifiers and only rooted for his teammates. Despite this, the striker was involved in a controversy about the selection. Countering the journalist Marcio Spimpolo, who criticized the fact that the athlete wore the number 10 in the Olympics, the atmosphere between the two was heavy, with the situation being exposed by the professional of the “Jovem Pan”.

“There for you, you sucker ass…”, replied Richarlison with a photo showing the gold medal won in Tokyo.

See richarlison’s message in the photo. He was angry because he said that he can never be the 10th of the national team … are these guys going to take us to win another cup? if you find greats pic.twitter.com/FCndGFb4Ym — Marcio Spimpolo (@spimpolo) October 15, 2021

Emphasizing his opinion, Spimpolo continued to argue that Richarlison did not deserve to have used the numbering. Citing players who had the opportunity to wear the 10 shirt, the journalist stated that the Everton striker is not on the same shelf.

“You can be nice and nice, but a 10 is for an above average guy, something you’re not (…) Do you really think you can wear a 10? Only if it’s in the video game, brother”, shot.

Soon after, Spimpolo shared a message exchange he had with Richarlison. Justifying his point of view, he gave the player room to argue. In this way, “hot cloths” were placed in the friction, in order to prevent the controversy from getting bigger.

