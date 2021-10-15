Rio postpones booster dose vaccination schedule for seniors | Rio de Janeiro

The vaccination schedule for the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the elderly has been postponed, according to the Rio Health Department.

“Due to the smaller number of doses sent, we will have to delay the schedule of the booster dose. Our forecast was that, in the first 15 days, 25 million doses of vaccine would be distributed to Brazil, but the ministry distributed, so far, 15 million. So, there are 10 million fewer doses distributed. As a result, Rio de Janeiro receives 300,000 fewer doses of vaccine and with that we are forced to postpone our calendar a few days,” explained the Secretary Daniel Soranz.

“Our calendar, which would be vaccination this Saturday for people aged 67, will not be vaccinated tomorrow. Therefore, tomorrow we will remain 68 years old and maintain 68 years or more of the booster dose until Wednesday, when the arrival of more doses. People over 68 should continue looking for units to get vaccinated,” Soranz said.

The estimate of the city of Rio is that the elderly with 67 years can be vaccinated next Thursday. This Friday (15), 68-year-olds can take the third dose of the immunizing agent.

Health workers in Rio de Janeiro can also take the booster dose against Covid.