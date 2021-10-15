Rio reaches 60% of the population completely immunized against Covid-19, says Paes | Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro reached 60% of the city’s population with vaccination against Covid-19 complete with two doses or a single dose. The information was released by Mayor Eduardo Paes this Friday morning (15).

Paes also highlighted that the city has the lowest number of hospitalized people and deaths caused by the disease, in addition to the lowest transmission rate since the beginning of the pandemic. Finally, the mayor also asked the city’s residents not to miss the second dose.

“Another milestone to celebrate: 60% of the entire population of Rio fully vaccinated. As you already know, the result is a lower number of hospitalizations and deaths, as well as a lower transmission rate since the beginning of the pandemic. Little more, folks! Don’t miss the second dose!!!”, said the mayor in the post.

The mayor and the Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, reaffirmed in the disclosure of the 41st Epidemiological Bulletin of Rio, that the city has the best scenario since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the secretary, the municipality considers, for the first time, a controlled situation on the transmission of the disease.

“It is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that we can say that we have a controlled situation of Covid-19 in the city of Rio de Janeiro. We have a lower transmission rate, fewer hospitalized patients. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it is the the first time that we have a situation of stability, with numbers falling for more than seven weeks. If we do not have any new variant, if there is no factor that we did not foresee, we can enter a phase with much lower risk from this week on “said Soranz.

The secretary stated that the city will be able to enter the second stage of the process of reducing restrictive measures in the next seven days, when Rio reaches 65% of the total population vaccinated.

“We are in the first phase, with 50% of the population vaccinated, 70% of adults. It was our first step, when we started with test events, events in open places, always encouraging open places in relation to closed places. When we reach 65%, we will go to a new stage, which foresees the removal of masks in open places, without crowding and without many people nearby. And a third stage, which takes place in November, when we have 75% of the population vaccinated,” said the secretary.

In the State of Rio de Janeiro, data from the 50th edition of the Covid-19 Risk Map, released on October 1st, show that there was a 37% reduction in admissions for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 38% in the number of deaths.