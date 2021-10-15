Robert Half lists careers that should be on the rise in 2022

Even with 14 million unemployed in the country, around 70% of Brazilian recruiters agree on one thing: there is a lack of qualified professionals in the market. This is shown in the Salary Guide of the recruitment company Robert Half, which brings the projections of the most demanded careers for 2022. Access the full text here.

According to the yearbook, around 70% of executives said that, in 2022, they estimate they will have more difficulty finding and retaining talent. The most disputed are professionals from the technology and marketing sectors, according to Fernando Mantovani, general director of Robert half to South America. “As the economy continues to recover, sales and marketing are leading organizations’ efforts to drive business and engage with customers,” he says. Mantovani.

“The technology area remains on the rise, as professionals are essential, both to serve customers digitally, and to support the internal team that works remotely due to the trend of working in the home office”, he says.

But, according to Mantovani, the effects of the health crisis on the economy should still be reflected in the workers’ bank account in 2022. “For next year, however, we should not see dramatic changes in wages, as companies are still aware of the impact of Covid-19 in the economy”, he ponders.

Home office: most professionals prefer telework

Survey carried out from September 3rd to September 13th by bare International shows that 70% of home office workers during the pandemic prefer to continue working remotely.

According to the survey, which heard 592 people, 76% of the population is employed, with 38% working at home. The justification given by those who prefer to continue telecommuting is that, at home, there are better conditions to study and spend more time with the family, in addition to more efficient functions.

Read below about the rising professions and the projection of remuneration in 2022. The Robert Half Salary Guide considered small, medium and large companies.

1) Engineering

Supply Chain Managers: R$17.1 thousand to R$34.9 thousand;

R$6.2 thousand to R$16.3 thousand; Production/Process Engineers: R$4.7 thousand to R$11.3 thousand.

2) Finance and accounting

Analysts of M&A/RI/Full Structured Treasury: R$ 6 thousand to R$ 9.4 thousand;

Controllers: R$15.1 thousand to R$33.1 thousand;

R$9.3 thousand to R$18.4 thousand; Accounting/Fiscal Analysts: R$4.7 thousand to R$7.8 thousand.

3) Legal

Lawyers specializing in M&A operation — Full and Senior: R$6.6 thousand to R$15.7 thousand;

R$5.3 thousand to R$43.3 thousand; Compliance attorneys: R$5.3 thousand to R$16.8 thousand.

4) Financial market

Equity Research Analysts (R$14.5 thousand to R$22.2 thousand);

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysts: R$12.2 thousand to R$18.7 thousand;

Compliance Analysts/Audit/Internal Controls (R$11.3 thousand to R$17.3 thousand);

Private Relationship Managers (R$21 thousand to R$32.1 thousand).

5) Human resources

Business Partner Manager: R$ 19.6 thousand to R$ 26 thousand

R$9.8 thousand to R$14.1 thousand Senior Training and Development Analyst: R$6.4 thousand to 9.5 thousand;

R$6.4 thousand to 9.5 thousand; Human resources manager: 14.4 thousand to R$ 30 thousand.

6) Insurance

Digital Innovation Analyst: R$8.3 thousand to 12.5 thousand;

R$ 13, 8 thousand to R$ 20, 7 thousand; Finance Analyst: R$ 6, 7 thousand to R$ 10 thousand.

7) Technology

Senior Front End Developer: BRL 11,550 to BRL 19,350;

R$13,100 to R$21,950; Information Security Manager: BRL 20,050 to BRL 33,550.

8) Digital Marketing (Sales)