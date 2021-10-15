Robot dog armed with rifle: company shows equipment in US | Innovation

A company specializing in robotics platforms in the United States has developed a version of its robot dog equipped with a weapon.
In a Twitter post, Ghost Robotics showed the equipment made in partnership with Sword Defense, which specializes in weapons.
The companies have not said whether the product will be marketed. The weapon, however, will not stand alone, said Ghost Robotics CEO Jiren Parikh, according to New Scientist.
“It’s completely controlled by a remote operator,” says Parikh. “There is a human controlling the weapon.”
The armament coupled to the robot is called Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle (Spur), which in free translation into Portuguese means “Special Use Unmanned Rifle”. The weapon can be installed on a variety of robotic platforms.
Robot dog with rifle from Ghost Robotics — Photo: Sword Defense
Only a few details were disclosed, such as the optical zoom of up to 30 times, thermal camera to aim in the dark and a range of 1,200 meters.
The machine was displayed earlier this week at the 2021 annual conference of the United States Army Association. Robot dogs are used in field reconnaissance operations by the US Army.
Rifle can be used on other types of robots — Photo: Sword Defense