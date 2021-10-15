‘Robot dog’ with rifle that hits targets up to 1.2 km is revealed

Small arms specialist Sword International has unveiled its new Unmanned Special Use Rifle — SPUR — mounted on a Vision 60 quadruped robot. Ghost Robotics.

Displayed during the annual convention of the US Army Association, which took place between the 11th and the 13th of October, the armed machine uses the 6.5 millimeter Creedmoor cartridge and is able to accurately hit targets at a distance of up to 1.2 kilometers .

The SPUR can house 10 rounds and has sensors for night operations.Source: Disclosure/ Sword International

A weapon capable of overcoming Metal Gear

The companies have yet to say whether this “combo” will be marketed, but Sword explains on its website that the rifle is patent-pending. “[O] SPUR is the future of unmanned weapons systems, and that future is now,” added the company. There is still no information about the freedom the product has to make decisions.

That said, SPUR can be applied across many standalone platforms and Vision 60 is cited as an example. The rifle also manages to use 7.62×51mm NATO ammunition and has a 30x optical zoom.

Robotic dogs are already used in the US army. A squad of security forces at Tyndall Air Base became the first Defense Department unit to use quadruped robots in regular operations in 2020, with the models, which are also from Ghost Robotics, patrolling the institution and traversing marshy areas.

ethical issues

According to the portal The Verge, Boston Dynamics has policies against the use of weapons in its products. However, the company’s “Spot” equipment is used in a French military academy for environmental reconnaissance and to raise awareness about robotization on the battlefield.

There are also no laws in the US that prohibit the development and application of autonomous weapons of this type. But there is a worldwide campaign by non-governmental organizations to ban this type of weaponry called Stop Killer Robots, “Stop Killer Robots” in free translation.