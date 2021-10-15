Roger Waters gets married for the fifth time, at the age of 78: “I’m very happy”

posted on 10/14/2021 1:00 pm / updated on 10/14/2021 1:00 pm



(credit: Roger Waters/Instagram/Reproduction)

At the age of 78, English singer-songwriter Roger Waters announced that he was married for the fifth time. On social networks, the artist published photos of the union ceremony, alongside his wife, Kamilah Chavis: “I’m very happy”, he wrote in the caption of the photo.

The ceremony took place at one of Waters’ properties in Bridgehampton, New York. Dr according to newspaper information Daily Mail, the singer bought the property in 2010 for about $16.2 million.

Also according to the newspaper, Waters said that he met Chavis, in 2018, during one of the tours. At the time, she worked with transport and drove the car that took the artist and dropped him off at the hotel after the shows. The first official photo of the two together was in 2019 during the Venice Film Festival.

The artist has already been married to Judy Trim (between 1969 and 1975), Lady Carolyne Christie (from 1974 to 1992), Priscilla Phillips (who stayed with him from 1993 to 2001) and Laurie Durning, from whom he split in 2015. The two were together since 2004 and were married in 2012.