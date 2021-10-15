Ronaldo Phenomenon surprises by choosing favorite to win Ballon d’Or

Even with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in the dispute for the award, the two-time world champion with the Brazilian team chose another striker

Reproduction/Instagram/@ronaldo Ronaldo Fenômeno chose Karim Benzema as his favorite for the Golden Ball



Ronaldo Phenomenon surprised by choosing your favorite to win the Gold ball, traditional award given by the magazine “France Football”. Even having Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in the dispute, the two-time world champion with the Brazilian team stated this Thursday, the 14th, that the French Karim Benzema deserves to win the trophy. “Without a doubt, my candidate for the Golden Ball is Benzema. The best striker, he has played at a high level for 10 years and was champion of everything”, wrote the former player, posting a photo next to the Real Madrid player and the French national team, on his Instagram account.

Recently, Benzema was one of the standouts of France in the unprecedented achievement of the UEFA League of Nations, scoring a great goal in the final against Spain. At Real Madrid, the striker has become a protagonist since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Santiago Bernabéu in 2019. Last week, “France Football” released the list of 30 finalists for the award. Those selected were chosen in a vote with 180 specialized journalists from around the world. The winner will be announced at a ceremony scheduled for November 29th.