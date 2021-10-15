Ronaldo surprises and nominates his favorite to take Bola d’Or: “Best striker”

Credit: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

A renowned figure in the history of world football, former player Ronaldo Fenômeno nailed his candidate to win the Ballon d’Or award, an honor given annually by France Football magazine, rewarding the best player of the season. In a post this morning on Instagram, Brazil’s top scorer in World Cups shared a photo with striker Karim Benzema, and classified the Frenchman as deserving of the trophy.

“Without a doubt, my candidate for the Golden Ball is Benzema. The best striker, he has played at a high level for 10 years and was champion of everything”, said Ronaldo in the caption of the post, which already has hundreds of likes and interactions.

In addition to Ronaldo’s favorite, Real Madrid also won another nominee for this season’s Golden Ball: Croatian Luka Modric.

Last week, France Football revealed the list of 30 players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. The list has names such as Neymar, Jorginho, Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among others. The selection of athletes took place after voting by 180 journalists from around the world. The grand prize winner will be known on November 29 at the Châtelet Theater in Paris

READ TOO:

São Paulo made a demand before closing with Rogério Ceni

Serie A defender is at risk of death after suffering cardiac arrest; club pronounces: ‘Very serious case’

Barcelona: Ronaldo Fenômeno’s historic goal turns 25; remember

Vampeta points out Neymar’s problem and cites Ronaldo Fenômeno as an example

Golden Ball 2021: Top-10 top candidates vying for the award

Golden Ball 2021: Award wins date to happen

Grêmio expands bad phase and recovers rivals in Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-MG is the team with the most penalties scored in Brasileirão 2021; list

Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, fires at the 2021 Brasileirão artillery